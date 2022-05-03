Bao Huong Hoang celebrates her birthday with donuts

Married at First Sight Season 13 star Bao Huong Hoang had a birthday over the weekend. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao Huong Hoang celebrated her birthday on May 1st.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 star turned 37.

Bao took to social media to share the sugary desserts she enjoyed with loved ones for her birthday.

Bao Huong Hoang smiles with box of birthday donuts

Bao Huong Hoang took to her Instagram stories to re-share a photo and comment on ‘birthday love.’

Bao smiled alongside her loved ones, posing with an assortment of mochinut donuts and cubed desserts.

The original poster wished Bao a happy birthday and Bao wrote a message of her own over the photo with reference to all the tasty sweets on the table.

Bao wrote, “Birthday love and diabetes.”

Pic credit: @wowforbao/Instagram

Bao’s in a different life space for her 37th birthday than she was just last year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bao celebrated her 36th birthday with several Married at First Sight Season 13 costars, including her notorious MAFS ex-Johnny Lam.

Other MAFS stars in attendance included Michaela Clark and MAFS fan-favorite Gil Cuero.

However, Bao and Johnny chose to divorce on Decision Day and appear to have cut all contact since.

Bao Huong Hoang moves on from Zach Freeman

Johnny Lam wasn’t the only man Bao had to sever ties with from the MAFS Season 13 cast.

After choosing to divorce Johnny, despite him saying yes on Decision Day, Bao entered a relationship with fellow MAFS costar Zach Freeman.

Bao and Zach appeared to bond after divorcing their spouses, and Zach was even welcomed to holiday events with Bao’s loved ones.

However, Bao and Zach’s relationship quickly crashed and burned when women came forward and accused Zach of having sexual relations with them while dating Bao.

The dramatic cheating scandal got progressively messier, and Bao ultimately broke up with Zach, and Zach disappeared from social media amid the backlash.

While other Married at First Sight Season 13 stars have maintained their friendships, it’s not as evident who Bao has remained close to from her season.

However, it seems clear that she no longer interacts with her exes, Johnny Lam and Zachary Freeman.

The newest companion in Bao’s life is her dog, Tofu, which she announced she was adding to her family a few months ago.

With the Married at First Sight drama behind her, Bao appears hopeful in good spirits at 37. Happy birthday, Bao!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.