Married at First Sight spoilers: Bao posts a birthday pic with Johnny and other MAFS Season 13 stars

Bao becomes smitten by Johnny at the altar. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao and Johnny have lots of people rooting for them to succeed and a photo from Bao’s birthday has fans hopeful that she and Johnny remained married after the show.

Bao celebrated turning 36 with pretty photos of herself. She also shared photos of those who attended her event, which included some familiar faces.

Johnny celebrates Bao’s birthday

Bao’s birthday photos were shared in April, a few months before the MAFS Season 13 cast was revealed to the public. The photos are also likely to be from after her season of Married at First Sight had ended.

In one of the photos, fans immediately noticed the MAFS cast members in attendance, including Bao’s new husband, Johnny. Johnny can be seen toward the back of the photo, looking happy and playful with a cup and both his hands in the air.

While Johnny’s attendance at the party doesn’t have to mean that the couple stayed married after Decision Day, it’s a good sign and it’s at least likely that the two bonded enough to still celebrate together.

Johnny also looks pretty carefree in the photo which suggests that he and Bao will grow more comfortable with one another over the course of the experiment.

MAFS Season 13 stars, Johnny, Michaela, and Gil toast to Bao. Pic credit: @baohuonghoang/Facebook

Michaela and Gil party with Bao

Also in attendance for Bao’s birthday festivities was, Married at First Sight Season 13 stars, Gil and Michaela. Neither Gil nor Michaela’s MAFS spouses are in the photo, which could be for various reasons.

Ever since Married at First Sight made the adjustment of allowing the MAFS couples to interact with one another, the cast members have built pretty strong bonds and season 13 appears to be following the tradition.

Particularly, a lot of the women from Married at First Sight become close friends with the other women from both their season and season’s past, and it seems Bao and Michaela formed a friendship after meeting on the show. Their bond is not too surprising considering Bao and Michaela were the most open to partying it up at their bachelorette party.

With the Married at First Sight Season 13 weddings finally coming to an end, viewers can expect to start getting real insight into the couples’ potential in the upcoming episodes. Each couple is sure to go through their fair share of ups and downs, including Bao and Johnny, who both had emotional moments in the shocking promo trailer.

Hopefully, Bao and Johnny will rise above their challenges and stay as happy with one another as they appear in Bao’s birthday photos.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.