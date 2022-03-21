Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia share final thoughts before filming begins Wednesday

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey celebrate being The Bachelorettes. Pic credit: ABC

The first co-Bachelorettes made a brief shock reappearance on social media in the days before their historic season begins.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey made a joint Instagram post marking the occasion and gushing on their friendship.

The post comes right before filming, which reportedly begins this Wednesday and will be closely followed by the release of the cast details.

Here’s what the pair had to say to their fans ahead of their required break from social media during filming.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey made final post before filming The Bachelorette

Gabby and Rachel led with a sweet shot of the two at the After the Final Rose special, where they were announced as the first dual Bachelorettes.

The two stunned as they cuddled up for a picture arm-in-arm while grinning at one another.

“Started from the bottom (of the stairs) now we’re here,” the two joked in the caption. “We couldn’t be more excited to have each other on this journey to find love.”

The caption and two following photos in the post focused on the heartbreaking moment that Clayton Echard told both women he was in love with his final three.

The stairs comment referenced a scene where Rachel was left sobbing on a staircase as she absorbed the news. The second picture showed off the women’s strong friendship as Rachel comforted Gabby even as she herself grieved.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey begin filming Wednesday

Despite the season airing in July, Reality Steve recently revealed that filming reportedly begins this Wednesday night at the Bachelor mansion. He also added that fans could look forward to meeting Rachel and Gabby’s cast soon.

The pair’s Bachelor Nation friends rushed to the comment section to add their final messages of support ahead of their upcoming journey.

“Soo happy for you both. Love you girls!!” wrote Susie Evans, who was the third final woman on The Bachelor Season 26 and is now with Clayton.

“Yes yes yes. You guys deserve this. Love you both,” Teddi Wright added.

Castmates Marlena Wesh, Hunter Haag, Lyndsey Windham, and Mara Agrait also commented sweet messages to the Bachelorettes.

Bachelor Nation is still not quite sure how the upcoming season and new format will play out, but producers and Gabby and Rachel themselves have assured that the two women will not be pitted against one another.

Despite not ending on the best of terms with his exes, Clayton himself said he is thrilled for them to each get their own chance to find love again.

