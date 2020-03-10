Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron honors late mother with GoFundMe charity campaign

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron recently received some heartbreaking news.

His mother, Andrea Cameron, was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after.

Even though he didn’t open up about what was going on at the time, he would later reveal that she had been rushed to the hospital and wouldn’t be coming home.

Now, Tyler is doing what he can to keep his mother’s legacy alive so she can continue to change people’s lives.

Tyler is carrying out this new initiative with his brothers, Austin and Ryan Cameron.

Tyler Cameron wants his mother’s legacy to live on

The brothers are putting together a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for charity. They are doing this to honor their mother Andrea.

The GoFundMe campaign is called In Memory of Andrea Cameron and has a goal of raising $20,000. At the time of this reporting, the brothers have raised $13,270.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving,” the campaign reveals on the GoFundMe page.

“In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life. Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful.”

The money has been raised by 172 donors and the campaign has been shared 1,300 times.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tyler’s mother died suddenly from a brain aneurysm.

Hannah B reached out to him on social media after he shared the news, posting a simple red heart on his Instagram.

Tyler Cameron is continuing to focus on himself

These days, Tyler is keeping a low profile to process his mother’s passing. He hasn’t posted anything on social media since his announcement that his mother had passed.

And it appears he’s moving on from The Bachelor franchise as well. He previously deleted all photos of Hannah B and his Bachelorette journey on Instagram. He is indicating that he’s ready to put the show in his past and move on from being dumped after he was about to propose to Hannah B.

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Bachelor concludes tonight, Tuesday, March 10, at 8/7c on ABC.