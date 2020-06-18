Becca Kufrin has a podcast where she speaks out about things she’s passionate about. She hosts the podcast with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

Over the past couple of weeks, the country has been in an uproar over the senseless killing of George Floyd in police custody.

The killing of a black man by a white police officer has sparked some serious and overdue conversations in the country, including on their podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen posted messages in support of police officers, Becca faced some harsh questions from her co-star, Rachel.

At the time, it was being reported that Becca questioned her future with Garrett if they couldn’t see eye-to-eye.

Becca Kufrin denies that she’s leaving Garrett Yrigoyen

That story appears to have spun out of control to the point where fans believe that Becca is breaking up with Garrett.

According to an Instagram account called @bachelorteaspill, it’s being reported that Becca and Garrett have broken up in light of his social posts.

Read More Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have zero wedding plans

However, Becca is now chiming in, revealing she has not broken up with Garrett.

“Wow, this is news to me. I mean, I know I took PR 101 a few years ago, but I thought fact-checking was still a thing…?” she replied to one of the accounts saying that she was now single.

It was earlier this month that Becca revealed that she was distancing herself from Garrett’s views on everything that was happening in the country. Garrett explained that he wasn’t anti-police and that he wanted equal rights for everyone and that all lives matter.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett had no wedding plans in late 2019

Becca and Garrett have kept a low profile after getting engaged on The Bachelorette. Other than her podcast, they have simply kept to themselves.

In December 2019, Becca and Garrett revealed that they had no wedding plans. They were in no rush to walk down the aisle and tie the knot.

Becca was on Season 14 of The Bachelorette. Her season aired in the spring of 2018, where she ultimately picked Garrett. Her final four included Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and Colton Underwood, who ended up becoming The Bachelor for the following season. Hannah Brown competed on Colton’s season and ended up with her own season of The Bachelorette.

It was here Peter Weber placed third, securing his season of The Bachelor. Now, ABC is making a jump to two new contestants as Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette and Matt James, an outsider from Bachelor Nation, will be the next Bachelor for 2021.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.