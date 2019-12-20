Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have zero wedding plans

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have a happy life based on their Instagram posts, but they haven’t gotten married yet. The two got engaged last spring on The Bachelorette, so it’s only natural that fans are curious.

Becca was a guest on Rachel Lindsay’s podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, where she opened up about her relationship with Garrett. Many fans are wondering when the two will get married, as they met on Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. Since then, they have kept a low profile.

As it turns out, Becca hasn’t planned anything yet.

“We literally have zero wedding plans right now,” Becca told Rachel during the podcast. She adds that she didn’t go on the show to get married right away.

“I went on the show to find somebody to get engaged to eventually get married, so I understand that that’s why people always ask and they’re interested… If post a picture of Garrett and I, the only comments I feel like we get are, ‘Oh, my gosh, have babies right now.’ Or, ‘Oh, my gosh, when’s the wedding?’ There’s more to our relationship than that, but again, it’s because we put ourselves out there in that regard,” she explained.

That’s not to say that she’s not getting married to Garrett. Becca recently told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t want to pressure Garrett into getting married. As she explained, Garrett has been married and divorced before, so she doesn’t want him to feel rushed. He can take his time.

She pointed out that she’s fine where they are now, and she’s just waiting for him to make the next move. The two have been busy working, so planning a wedding hasn’t been a priority in their lives.

The Bachelorette returns in spring 2020.