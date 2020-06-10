Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin distances herself from Garrett’s views on recent events

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin understands that the country is currently going through a transformation.

She understands that the death of George Floyd has brought up some emotional topics, including the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests around the country.

While her podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay has been very vocal about fighting racism in the country, Becca admits that she’s starting to understand the whole picture.

But her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen isn’t in the same boat. Becca now has to explain herself and her future husband after he posted something on social media recently.

As it turns out, Rachel wasn’t happy with Garrett’s posts.

Becca Kufrin speaks out about Garrett’s recent posts

While Becca didn’t defend Garrett, she revealed that she loves him and sees him as a good person. But she also pointed out that she doesn’t agree with what he posted.

“Garrett is my fiancé, and I love him, and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with, and I don’t agree with,” Becca explained on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

Becca can’t control what Garrett posts on his Instagram, but can only try to educate him about his views.

After some push-back from Rachel, Kufrin revealed that Garrett saw it from the police’s perspective. His friend’s partner got shot in the back of the head during one of the riots.

Garrett wanted to show support to the police as well.

She explained that her fiancee didn’t mean anything malicious by the post, but only wanted to point out that cops’ lives matter as well. But Rachel said this is the exact problem with racism today.

“That is what it means. That’s 100 percent what it means. I don’t care what he wrote after it,” Rachel pointed out.

Rachel revealed that Garrett is the problem that she’s currently facing. She pointed out that Garrett posted a black box and then a picture of fists of every color to indicate that all lives matter.

For Rachel, that’s a problem.

“A message what Garrett posted totally contradicts the movement that we’re trying to push forward. And to see so many people ‘like’ it … the thinking that Garrett has is a bigger problem,” Rachel explained.

Becca Kufrin’s fiance has a past with social media

This isn’t the first time that Garrett is in trouble with his social media behavior.

Before his Bachelorette days, Garrett had been caught liking photos and social posts that mocked feminists, transgendered people, and immigrants.

Garrett also mocked the survivors of the Parkland shooting, calling student David Hogg a crisis actor.

At the time, Garrett deleted his Instagram posts, but people had screenshots of his posts. At the time, he apologized, sharing that he wasn’t ready for the fame and the attention that comes with being on television.

It was something that even came up on After The Final Rose, where Garrett had to address the scandal, as it had played out in the media while he was on the show.

But that’s not all.

When Garrett was on The Bachelorette, fans learned he divorced his ex-wife six months after their wedding. Many questioned whether he was ready for commitment as Becca slowly fell move in love with him.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.