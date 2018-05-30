Garrett Yrigoyen joked around when he was interviewed by producers for his Bachelorette intro during the first episode, but it sounds like his charm isn’t sitting well with everyone.

Even though he wanted to show off his best side, what appears to be his social media history has painted a different picture of him — with his account having apparently liked several controversial posts on social media.

Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey brought the matter to light in a string of tweets, which appeared to show Yrigoyen’s account had liked pictures mocking various things from immigrants to the trans community.

A contestant on this season of #thebachelorette liked all of these posts on Instagram and I’m thinking it will be very hard to pull for the type of person likes any of this. The pics this dude liked are as follows: — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) May 24, 2018

This all happened before the season premiere of The Bachelorette aired this Monday, and people have obviously been following him for a while before he was announced as a star on the show.

Flying high in Yosemite⛰ A post shared by Garrett Yrigoyen (@garrett.yrigoyen) on May 17, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

Garrett later deleted his old Instagram account and started a new one. One of his latest posts says his old account got “hacked”.

Several Bachelor stars have called out producers for not doing their due diligence in terms of background checks and social media activity. A simple check can show producers in any casting process what they were dealing with.

There are rumors that the producers are planning on addressing the issue in the season finale. They have once addressed racism before and it’s possible that they are going to talk about Garrett Yrigoyen’s social media history during the Men Tell All special or even on After The Final Rose. It’s hard to say now, as it’s uncertain how far Garrett goes on the show.

Do you think producers should have caught Garrett Yrigoyen’s apparently questionable social media activity? Do you think he needs to tell Becca Kufrin about it?