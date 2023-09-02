Bachelorette Gabby Windey talks ‘safe’ relationship with Robby Hoffman

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey opened up about her relationship with girlfriend, Robby Hoffman.

When the news broke that Gabby found a new love interest, Bachelor Nation was shocked to learn it was with another woman. After all, she had gotten engaged to Erich Schwer on her season of The Bachelorette.

The couple called it quits during her stint on Dancing with the Stars. She was rumored to be interested in fellow competitor and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.

Just five months ago, Gabby met Robby outside of a bar. From there, things blossomed into the relationship they have now.

During her appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, earlier this week, Gabby talked about her “safe” relationship with Robby and how things are different than in her relationships with men.

The reality TV star seems to have found her footing, and things with Robby couldn’t be better.

Gabby Windey opens up about being ‘safe’ with Robby Hoffman

While talking to Bethenny Frankel, Gabby Windey gushed about her girlfriend, Robby Hoffman.

The two appear to be enjoying their time together, and spending five months with someone is a big deal, especially after a slew of relationships that ended publicly.

Things in the relationship with Robby are more “soft,” according to The Bachelorette star.

She told Bethenny about how the two met and delved into some of what they discussed regarding their sex life.

Gabby said, “I feel safer with a woman. I feel less judged and I feel like there’s nothing off limits. If I have a question, I’m going to ask — before, after, during.”

It’s a feeling she is very happy with, and her emotional connection with Robby is something special. She can be more free and enjoy herself instead of living up to unrealistic expectations with a man.

The Dancing with the Stars competitor appears to be very happy in her relationship, even mentioning the couple celebrates each month they spend together. Currently, they sit at five months and continue to grow together.

Gabby Windey’s costar, Rachel Recchia, heads to Paradise

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia grew close while they competed for Clayton Echard’s heart. From there, they went on to star on The Bachelorette together, each trying their hand at finding love again.

Rachel’s journey ended up a bust after Tino Franco revealed he had kissed someone else, and Rachel dropped him like a hot potato. We know Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer, but they called it quits.

Now that Gabby is in a happy relationship, it is Rachel’s turn to find love. She takes her chances as she heads to Bachelor in Paradise for Season 9. Spoilers tease she is reunited with someone from her season, but will she leave Mexico with someone or alone?

Bachelor in Paradise returns Thursday, September 28 at 10/9c on ABC.