Bachelorette contestant Garrett Powell apologizes after mocking a sexual assault victim

The Bachelorette star Garrett Powell didn’t make an impression on Hannah Brown on the show to the point where she kept him around until the end.

In fact, he was sent home before the hometown dates and the Fantasy Suite dates.

Since leaving the show, he has kept a low profile and he hasn’t done many interviews about his Bachelorette experience.

But fans still follow him on social media and he recently got into an argument with someone who claimed to be a rape victim.

The whole thing was caught on social media by a Bachelor fan account.

Garrett Powell mocked a sexual assault victim online

The Bachelor account @bachelorteadaily shared a screenshot of Garrett’s comments under his own picture.

He was caught making comments about a person sleeping with random people and getting pregnant. Based on the screenshot, it appears to have spiraled from a comment about reproductive rights for women.

The woman questioned whether it was a woman’s fault if she got pregnant if she got raped. Garrett questions the woman if she had been raped.

The woman says that she had, but Garrett writes back that he doesn’t believe it. He questions who raped her, when, and why she hadn’t reported it.

He adds, “I think you are full of it.”

Garrett then adds a second comment, where he says, “You haven’t gotten raped. You aren’t old enough to know how Capitalism is going to benefit you.” He adds that the person should contact him in 5-7 years when she has “grown up.”

The next day, he issued an apology on his Instagram account, saying he should never have questioned the woman’s story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Powell (@rgarrettp) on Oct 20, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

Garrett Powell was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette

Garrett was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. He has since kept a low profile and doesn’t appear to be referencing his Bachelorette journey on his Instagram profile.

Hannah has moved on from The Bachelorette as she has moved into a new apartment in Los Angeles. She hasn’t made any comments about Garrett’s behavior online.

Instead, she has moved on with her life. She recently left a note on a man’s car in Los Angeles, hoping he would call her. He did not. She remains single.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.