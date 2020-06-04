Bachelor star Peter Weber criticized for flaunting lifestyle as people are dying

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is living his best life these days as he’s able to travel across the country with his new girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.

On social media, Peter has shared happy updates with Kelley, including how they are enjoying each other and falling in love all over again.

But fans aren’t too pleased with him because he doesn’t seem to pay attention to what is going on in the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On a recent Instagram photo of himself and Kelley, fans reached out to him, asking him to please pay attention to what is going on in the world instead of living his life in his little bubble with Kelley.

Peter Weber flaunts his lifestyle on Instagram and people are not happy

The backlash came after Peter posted a photo of himself and Kelley on a boat in late May.

The picture was already gaining negative attention. Much of the country is in lockdown, and people were asked to stay at home.

It didn’t take long for people to reach out and let Peter know that he should think about what he’s posting.

“Are you living in the same times or????” one person asked him.

But that wasn’t all. Several people reached out to him on the photo, asking him to pay attention to the world and start being a bit more sensitive.

“Peter… people are dying,” one person wrote, while others added, “We’re in a pandemic Pete people are dying” and “My boyfriend died from COVID. Safe to say this isn’t my year.”

“Read the room, Pete,” “Ur privilege is showing,” and “Must b nice when ur loaded” were also comments left on Peter’s photo.

Weber didn’t address the comments on his Instagram photo, and he didn’t change the caption.

Peter and Kelley were recently in California to visit his parents, even though the trip wasn’t an essential trip.

At the time, some fans slammed the couple for flying across the country because they wanted to get out of Chicago.

Just days later, they were spotted in California, packing on the PDA.

Peter Weber did use his platform for something good this week

This week, Peter did use his platform for something good. After the death of George Floyd, he shared a long post about Black Lives Matter and how we need to do better.

Peter also shared his best friend Dustin Kendrick’s Instagram Story, where he got teary-eyed talking about his own experiences with racism.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.