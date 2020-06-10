Bachelor star Colton Underwood slammed for bad joke after his split from Cassie

Colton Underwood is getting cheeky on social media just days after announcing his split from his Bachelor girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

This week, ABC re-aired Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor. The network condensed it into three hours.

Fans got to relive the moment where Sean proposes to Catherine Giudici.

But before the show aired, Sean shared a hilarious comment on Instagram. He posted a photo of the final proposal, blurring out Catherine’s face.

Colton Underwood makes a joke about Sean’s Bachelor finale

Sean wrote that he was excited for fans to relive his Bachelor journey with him once again.

But he also had some funny comments for those who wanted to spoil the ending.

“Really excited to share my journey with you all. Also excited to get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please,” he joked at the end of the post.

Colton Underwood commented on the post: “Hopefully you are still with her!”

That single comment received over 80 replies, and many said it was “too soon” for him to joke about his own breakup, as Colton’s no longer with the woman he chose on The Bachelor.

Even though some thought he was making a dig at Cassie, others defended him, saying he was joking because everyone knows he chose Catherine at the end.

“All yall [sic] need to chill lol maybe he was going along with Sean’s sarcasm and acting like he didn’t know if they were still together … probably not saying that [towards] his current situation,” said one individual.

“No Colton wasn’t bashing Cassie, it’s a repeat of Sean’s season and we all know the ending,” said another person. “Colton’s great sense of humor.”

After his episode aired, Sean and Catherine were called the perfect couple. During the episode, Sean and Catherine spoke with Chris Harrison, and their kids even joined them.

Colton Underwood is currently single

Cassie and Colton didn’t get engaged on The Bachelor, but they decided to start a relationship. Colton just revealed he and Cassie broke up a few weeks ago.

“It’s been a crazy few months. To say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” Underwood said about the breakup, hinting they had simply grown apart.

“We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story. It’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Cassie said similar things and they both shared heart emojis on each other’s posts.

Even though they are no longer together, they are clearly great friends and they will support one another in the future. The Bachelor experience connects them in a way that only a few people can understand.

Colton has yet to reveal what is next for him, but he was spotted in Colorado, visiting his family shortly before the split went viral.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.