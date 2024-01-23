Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are expecting baby number 2

The Bachelor Nation family is rapidly growing. This time, it’s Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, who are adding to their brood.

The couple just announced that Ashley is pregnant with their second child, and their cute son Dawson appeared during the reveal.

After sharing the news online, several of their former castmates took to the comments and sent their congratulations to the happy couple.

This is the second child for Ashley and Jared, who first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but things started a little rocky in the romance department.

It wasn’t until a few years later that things turned romantic between the pair. In 2018, the duo revealed that they were dating, and weeks later, they announced their engagement.

In the summer of 2019, the couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Rhode Island with 180 of their close friends and family in attendance.

Jared and Ashley had their first child, a son, Dawson, in late January 2022, and now he’s about to be a big brother.

The couple recently shared the news on Amazon Live that Ashley is pregnant with their second child, and the video has since been posted on Instagram.

The clip showed a glowing Ashley and a happy Jared sitting on their couch at home with little Dawson dressed in his “big brother” t-shirt.

“We have a big announcement, and that is…” said the beaming dad as Ashley finished her husband’s sentence while drawing attention to Dawson’s shirt.

“He’s gonna be a big brother,” she exclaimed.

Jared then drove that point home, telling the world, “Ashley is pregnant!”

The brunette beauty later shared that she’s now 13 weeks pregnant, and by all accounts, her pregnancy has been going smoothly after a difficult pregnancy journey her first time around.

Ashley and Jared are concerned their son might have ‘jealousy issues’ over his new sibling

Baby Dawson was less than thrilled when his mom and dad announced the pregnancy news, and he started to fuss during the announcement.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars confessed to being troubled about how their son will adjust to no longer being an only child once the new baby arrives.

“We are a little concerned that he will be having some jealous issues,” admitted Ashley. “He’s been incredibly clingy lately.”

Jared joined in the conversation and seemed to have his only jealous issues with Dawson’s newfound attachment to his pregnant mom.

The soon-to-be dad of two called it “very frustrating,” adding that Dawson “loves dada but he just loves mama so much more.”

