Bachelor in Paradise fans slam the show for giving Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon a date card

Although Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti may have earned the title of Bachelor in Paradise Royalty, many fans believe their return to the beach has taken up an unnecessary amount of air time during the current season.

And yes, they have even earned their spot during the show’s beginning roll call.

Fans of the show will recall the couple’s rollercoaster relationship during previous BIP seasons, where Ashley cried (one too many) tears over the fact that Jared did not reciprocate feelings for her in the beginning.

Although the two never quite got together during their time in Paradise, they later started dating, and Jared proposed during an episode of Season 5 — in the same spot where they initially met.

Now, after getting married and even welcoming their son Dawson into the world, the couple has returned to the beach for Season 8 to rekindle the spark in their relationship and spend time alone in the “Boom Boom Room.”

While Bachelor Nation may have been excited at first to see their familiar faces, especially as the couple is proof that the show does “work,” many fans have spoken out to say that they are taking away from the premise of the show — for single contestants to find love in Paradise.

Fans say Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are taking up time on Bachelor in Paradise

Taking to Twitter, viewers have not held back when expressing their thoughts on the show giving the married couple a majority of the air time during Monday night’s episode.

“Is this a joke? they’re here all summer? its like the college kids who keep showing up at highschool parties,” one viewer joked.

“Get Ashley & Jared off BIP. We’ve already watched their journey. If you want to ‘rekindle your marriage’ take a vacation like the rest of us & get off the screen. This season is not about you,” another viewer tweeted.

After receiving a date card, fans were especially upset that the married couple had taken the opportunity away from a new couple — even referring to it as a “slap in the face” to other potential relationships.

“The way I rolled my eyes when the date card said Ashley and Jared like is there not enough happening?!” Another viewer stated.

Will Ashley and Jared have less air time on Tuesday’s episode?

While nothing can be said for sure, the trailer for Tuesday night’s episode seems to focus more on the relationships between the new BIP contestants rather than the rekindling of Ashley and Jared’s.

Viewers can expect the drama to pump back up a bit as the long-anticipated Salley Carson finally appears to show up on the beach after her suitcase arrived before her during last week’s episode.

Bringing Salley onto the show means a potential spark between her and contestant Justin Glaze since the two were allegedly “all over each other” at Stagecoach earlier in the year, according to Kira Mengistu.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.