Bachelor in Paradise’s Teddi Wright is engaged to her boyfriend Nicholas

Teddi Wright has found her own version of paradise with her new fiance, Nicholas.

On Thursday, the former Bachelor in Paradise star announced her engagement with a compilation video that showed clips from the special moment.

“so this is love… 🤍💍,” Teddi first proclaimed in the caption of her Instagram post.

“I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend :’),” she continued. “I’ve been crying for days since it’s happened and it still feels like a dream.”

Teddi said she feels “like the luckiest girl in the world” and showed even more excitement by writing, “now let’s get me married 💪🏽.”

Teddi’s video showed the moment her boyfriend got down on one knee in what appeared to be some sort of vineyard. She also gave her followers a close-up look at her engagement ring, which showed absolutely no shortage of sparkle.

The reality star wore a satin, cream-colored dress for the occasion, while Nicholas matched in a pair of khaki pants and a white button-down shirt.

The Bachelor’s Teddi Wright dishes on her fiance Nicholas

Teddi found love with her fiance outside of Bachelor Nation, meeting after her most recent appearance in the franchise last fall.

Teddi was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022, later appearing on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

She officially “hard launched” her relationship with Nicholas on New Year’s Day, claiming she had her first “new years kiss” ever.

With no tag for the mystery man, fans have been curious about who exactly Teddi has been going steady with.

Shortly after her proposal announcement on Thursday, she opened the floor via an Instagram Story Q&A. One follower asked Teddi what her fiance’s name was, claiming fans “were never virtually introduced.”

Teddi revealed that his name is Nicholas and said he doesn’t have any social media accounts. She also said he “doesn’t fully understand this world” but “tries his best to be supportive,” most likely referring to her high following after appearing on the ABC franchise.

Teddi Wright reveals her boyfriend’s name in a Q&A segment. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

While she may have only introduced Nicholas publicly three months ago, many fans and fellow Bachelor franchise members have shown nothing but excitement for the future newlyweds — especially after Teddi’s difficult experience on Bachelor in Paradise last year.

Bachelor Nation congratulates Teddi on her engagement. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Teddi Wright’s experience of leaving Bachelor in Paradise early

While she may have built a strong connection with Andrew Spencer on the beaches of paradise last fall, Teddi chose to suddenly break things off and leave the show early.

Her Season 8 co-stars were clearly shocked by Teddi’s abrupt exit in Week 2, wondering why she didn’t stay and attempt to form a relationship with another contestant.

Shortly after the episode aired, Teddi took to Instagram to subtly let her followers know that she was mistreated behind the scenes and wasn’t going to diminish her values for the show.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote in her post.

Her former flame Andrew even commented on the situation, saying he reached out to Teddi after Bachelor in Paradise because he knew what a difficult time she had.

With BIP now behind her, it seems as if Teddi is excited and ready to take on the next chapter of life with a new fiance by her side.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.