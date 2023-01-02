Teddi Wright makes shocking boyfriend announcement with New Year’s Day video

Teddi Wright has officially announced her new relationship on social media. Pic credit: @teddiwright/Instagram

Bachelor Nation star Teddi Wright has started off the new year strong with a brand new relationship launch.

After an emotional exit on Bachelor in Paradise this past year, Teddi has been keeping quiet in the franchise and even chose to opt out of the Season 8 BIP reunion at the end of the season.

Viewers will recall her relationship with Andrew Spencer during the early episodes of Season 8, which she chose to suddenly end due to unreciprocated feelings before leaving the show altogether.

Since being out of the spotlight for a few months, the former BIP star seemingly found her way into a new relationship outside the franchise, which she announced to her social media followers on New Year’s Day.

Sharing on both Instagram and TikTok, Teddi uploaded a compilation video that first showed a “before” clip of her sadly crying while sitting on the edge of her bed.

The video then switched tones to show a happy reveal of her new boyfriend, who she did not give the name of or any further information about.

The two looked happy as ever as the videos showed them kissing and laughing while they were embraced in each other’s arms.

Teddi’s caption also informed her followers that for the first time ever, she was able to finally have a New Year’s kiss.

See the adorable video below:

The announcement has garnered support from fans and fellow Bachelor members, including her former BIP castmates Serene Russell and Sierra Jackson.

“Can’t wait to meet him 🥺🤍 so happy for you twinnybop 🥹💕,” Serene commented.

Sierra showed her support by replying, “Yes girl ♥️😭 so happy for you! Love you!”

Teddi Wright hints Bachelor in Paradise was a ‘cruel environment’

Although things may be working out for Teddi nowadays, she seemingly struggled with her experience on Season 8 of the spin-off series last year.

BIP fans will remember Teddi’s exit from the show early in the season, which came without much explanation as to why she wasn’t willing to stay and possibly form another connection.

Shortly after the episode aired, Teddi took to Instagram to let her followers know that she was treated poorly on the show.

In a revealing caption, Teddi wrote that she was proud of “leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me” and “sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them.”

Andrew Spencer even said during a recent podcast appearance that despite getting his heart broken by Teddi, he reached out to her post-Paradise to make sure she was okay after her unpleasant experience on the show.

It seems as if Teddi is leaving the franchise behind for now, especially as she heads into the next chapter of life with a new boyfriend by her side.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.