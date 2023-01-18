Teddi Wright kisses new boyfriend, admits he gives her ‘butterflies’

Teddi Wright shows off some candid moments from her new relationship. Pic credit: ABC

After a boyfriend announcement on New Year’s Day that shocked Bachelor Nation, Teddi Wright is back with more content to show off her new relationship.

Teddi gave the Bachelor franchise a shot for most of 2022, starting with her first appearance on The Bachelor and her short-lived stint on Bachelor in Paradise later on.

Teddi broke things off with BIP contestant Andrew Spencer and suddenly left the show without much of an explanation, which she later explained was due to a lack of respect from “people in authority.”

After remaining quiet in the franchise since her reality TV appearances, Teddi has finally revealed that she has met someone outside the popular dating show.

Most recently, she took to Instagram with a carousel of sweet photos and video clips to give an ode to the new man in her life.

The first and last photos in the post had a similar vibe, with the first showing the couple sharing a kiss and the last featuring the two hitting a similar pose while her boyfriend kissed her on the cheek.

The Bachelor’s Teddi Wright says she gets ‘butterflies’ in new boyfriend post

Teddi made sure to give her new boo some solo time, as she made sure two individual videos of him made the cut. One clip showed her boyfriend walking up a flight of stairs at the beach, and the other was a simple close-up video of him in the car as he showed off his bright blue eyes.

To even out the heartwarming moments, Teddi also opted for a funny photo of her wearing an LED skincare mask while the two sat in bed.

“Butterflies,” she simply captioned the carousel.

Another photo in the set included a screenshot of a text block, with Teddi highlighting a line that read, “because the right people were always going to find you.”

Teddi debuts new relationship on New Year’s Day

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Teddi recently launched her new relationship with a video that first showed her crying in bed before switching to her kissing the mystery man.

She took to her caption to let her followers know she had finally received her first New Year’s kiss.

The shocking video received an ample amount of love from fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including her former BIP castmates Sierra Jackson and Serene Russell.

Teddi’s sudden exit from Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will remember Teddi from Season 8, where she entered the season as a hot commodity. After seemingly hitting it off with Andrew and going on a 1-on-1 date, the two appeared to be one of the couples that would make it through to the end.

However, Teddi broke things off with Andrew in Week 2 and immediately left the show. While not much was said, she took to Instagram shortly after her abrupt exit with a post that indirectly gave an explanation for her actions.

“Something I’m proud of learning: 1. leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me. 2. sticking to my boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them,” she wrote.

While she may not have mentioned the Bachelor franchise directly, Andrew confirmed by saying he reached out to Teddi after Paradise because he wanted to be there for her, knowing she had a difficult time on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.