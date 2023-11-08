Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell shades college classmate Lady Gaga: ‘She was driving me crazy’

Carly Waddell made a name for herself in Bachelor Nation, but before her debut on The Bachelor, she already had a very famous connection.

Before joining Bachelor Nation, Carly attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

It’s the same school Lady Gaga attended, and they were there simultaneously.

Carly had some run-ins with the Paparazzi singer she spoke about recently, and what she had to say wasn’t very nice.

It all went down on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast earlier this week.

Based on what Carly had to say, Lady Gaga has a massive amount of talent — something we all know — but she can also be quite annoying and over the top.

Carly Waddell explains why Lady Gaga was so annoying

Carly explained that they “would eat in a dance studio and there was a piano, and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day.”

She continued, “And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy.”

Carly did offer a compliment (sort of), telling Jason, “She was one of the good ones, but I wouldn’t ever be like, ‘She was so above.’ But now she’s so above.”

Then, Carly continued to call out Lady Gaga, saying, “She’s so extra. She would wear these really tight leotards, and she had really big boobs back then, and her boobs were just like coming out. She’s so ridiculous.”

Carly has moved on after Evan Bass divorce

Carly Waddell joined Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor.

She came in fifth place on The Bachelor and returned, looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise in Season 3. She met Evan Bass there, and there were sparks. Evan proposed at the end of the season, Carly accepted, the pair even got married on camera, and it aired on Season 4 of the show.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Carly and Evan, who are now co-parenting Bella and Charlie.

But Carly says she’s moved on since divorcing Evan Bass, though that doesn’t mean she has a new man. In April, Carly dished on post-divorce life and revealed that she’s happy and that she and her kids are “living their best lives.’

Carly also shared that post-divorce, she’s been working hard on her music career, which seems to be going well as she’s released a handful of singles this year.

One thing we’re betting won’t happen, though, is a Lady Gaga collab after what she had to say about her former classmate.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.