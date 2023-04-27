Carly Waddell dishes on life after her divorce from Evan Bass and her music career

Carly Waddell has got some fun life updates up her sleeve now that her divorce drama has died down.

Carly, who was first introduced to the franchise on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, later appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The 37-year-old memorably met her ex-husband on the beach, Evan Bass, after the show saw its most obvious attempt at a contestant trying not to fall in love with somebody — ever.

The pair ended up getting married and went on to have two children together: Bella, 5, and Charlie, 3.

However, they ended up getting divorced in 2021, and Carly has stayed relatively quiet in the franchise buzz ever since.

Carly was the most recent guest on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, where she opened up on how life has been since the split and what exciting things are coming up for her on the agenda.

The Bachelor’s Carly Waddell is feeling ‘happy’ again after her divorce from Evan Bass

These days, Carly started by saying she has custody of her two kids most of the time and that they are all just “living their best lives.”

Carly said that since her divorce, she has simply taken it “day by day.” While she understands that the wound of the divorce never truly heals, every single day has gotten better and easier for her.

“The only time I ever really have to think about that part of my life is if I have to ask Evan a question about co-parenting or something,” she admitted.

She explained that she and Evan don’t ever really see each other, and now that it’s been a few years, she feels like she is finding her “happy” again.

Carly also said that her kids are a huge distraction, joking that she barely has time to focus on herself because most of her time is spent on them.

While her divorce has been a big part of her life, the Bachelor in Paradise star said it didn’t have much of an influence on her up-and-coming music career.

Carly digs her heels into her music career

As a former singer before appearing on The Bachelor, Carly has decided to return to the microphone and release some new music again — now that things have slowed down a bit.

She shared that she will release her first song (of six) on Monday, May 8, which she said is “terrifying, but also liberating.”

Carly admitted she hasn’t sung since becoming a mom, and now with music on the way, she feels like she’s finally “getting back to Carly.”

While some may think Carly’s music will focus on the hardship of her divorce, she wants her songs to have a more upbeat, fun, and empowering type of feeling.

“I just want to be like Shania Twain,” she joked. “I want people to be like, ‘Oh man, that song is so fun, that song is so good… what a fun summer vibe.'”

While Carly wants to keep things light, she admitted that one song is “sorta” about her relationship with Evan.

Bachelor Nation will definitely be looking out for that one.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.