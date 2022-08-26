Bachelor in Paradise: The cast for Season 8 has officially been announced — Here’s who will be in Mexico

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast is released. Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

As this season of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia starts to wrap up, that means Bachelor in Paradise is almost ready to air.

Even though this season of BIP won’t be aired during the summertime due to The Bachelorette airing when it did, viewers are still just as excited for the premiere date.

Also, Jesse Palmer will be returning as the host for the third franchise show after he debuted with Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, and continued with the first ever co-Bachelorette season.

Moreover, Wells Adams will return as the island bartender, despite some alums wanting him to get the hosting gig.

This season has been rumored to cut even less footage as well, so it sounds like Bachelor Nation is in for a wild, drama-filled ride, complete with some love stories.

While the majority of the cast has been announced, there will be some more scattered who aren’t listed here as the season progresses. So if you don’t see your favorite alum listed below, you still might when the show airs.

The Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise women

According to ABC and Bachelor Nation, there will be eleven women in the original cast on the beaches of Mexico.

While the majority of them are from the most recent season of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, there are others and even a veteran woman will be in the mix.

In fact, nine of the eleven women who are cast for this season of BIP are from Clayton’s season. This doesn’t include any of the other women from his season who will appear later on either.

Those nine women include fan favorites, a villain, rivals, and everything in between and are the following: Serene Russell, Genevieve Parisi, Teddi Wright, Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Shanae Ankney, Jill Chen, and Kira Mengistu.

Rounding out the final two females in the cast are Brittany Galvin from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins’ season.

The men of Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

The male contestants for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise have fewer than the ladies, as they start the show with eight contestants but from three different seasons of The Bachelorette: 17, 18, and 19.

Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and single dad, Michael Allio, from Katie Thurston’s Season 17 of The Bachelorette, are three of the men on the cast.

From Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, viewers will see Casey Woods, Brandon Jones, and Romeo Alexander.

Finishing off the pack of men starting on the beach is Logan Palmer, who had to leave Gabby’s group on the current season of The Bachelorette due to supposedly contracting COVID-19; however, there are conspiracy theories that he left for other reasons than that.

The other man from Gabby and Rachel’s current season is Jacob Rapini who was eliminated after making some rude comments toward Gabby during a group date.

It sounds like the casted crew of alums, plus whoever enters the show later, will make this a memorable season full of tears, drama, and love.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.