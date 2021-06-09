Bachelor in Paradise taps Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass as new celebrity guest hosts

Tituss Burgess raises a glass in his colorful bow tie. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor may have just lost its host of 19 years, Chris Harrison, but that’s not stopping the franchise from continuing on, especially with ABC’s fan-favorite series, Bachelor in Paradise.

It appears ABC wants to take a more comedic approach to the summer hit, first announcing comedian David Spade as one of the series’ new hosts.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that Wells Adams, a former contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and a familiar face as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, will return to the series.

Wells Adams won’t be alone though, as he’ll be featured on the series alongside his fiancee and comedic actress of Modern Family fame, Sarah Hyland.

Amidst all these changes to the series, the most recent announcement of celebrity hosts joining the series goes to show that this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is looking to be a wild and hilarious ride.

Just a day after Chris Harrison confirmed his exit from the franchise, it was announced that rapper, Lil Jon, comedian and musical theater actor, Tituss Burgess, and N’SYNC pop star, Lance Bass, will also be guest hosts on Bachelor in Paradise.

Lil Jon and Lance Bass have a history in reality television

Lil Jon, known for his loud and exuberant style of rap, is not new to reality TV. He competed on The Apprentice Season 11 and surprised fans by showing off his business savvy and making it very far in the competition.

Lance Bass also is familiar with reality television, having hosted the reality-dating show Find My Prince Charming in 2016. He also supported his assistant as she catfished as him on the latest season of the unique Netflix series The Circle.

The multitalented, Tituss Burgess, attained mainstream fame with his role as Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Known for his vibrant and larger-than-life personality, Tituss is sure to have quite a presence as a host of Bachelor in Paradise.

With this surprising hodgepodge of names, it’ll be interesting to hear these three celebs’ various takes and input as they help Bachelor alums strive to find love on a picturesque island.

Bachelor in Paradise is not the first time ABC has had to rethink hosts

The Bachelor franchise, including Bachelor in Paradise, has been a staple on ABC, as well as their annual airing of The Oscars.

After years of airing the Oscars, and a series of falling outs with Oscar hosts like Kevin Hart and Eddie Murphy, the prestigious award show has since gone without an official host since Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2018.

Some fans have preferred the host-less award show, and it’s yet to be determined whether fans will also enjoy this new approach to Bachelor in Paradise as well.

Allegedly, the list of BIP hosts may not even end here, as more celebrity guest hosts could be potentially announced in the coming days. Be on the lookout for what names may come out next as Bachelor in Paradise gets ready to debut a series of funny and flamboyant celebrity hosts this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.