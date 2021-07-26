Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates reveals big baby news with husband Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have announced they are expecting a honeymoon baby due in January of next year. Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates shared a series of five images in an Instagram slideshow where she shocked fans with the news she is expecting her first child.

The reality television star announced she was having a “honeymoon baby” with her handsome hubby.

Their bundle of joy is reportedly due in January, wrote People Magazine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The slideshow featured the couple as Raven held a connected series of sonogram images that featured the first photos of their infant in her right hand.

She was held up by Adam, who cradled her bottom as she wrapped her legs around his waist and threw her head back in joy. The couple was casually dressed in t-shirts and jeans for the sweet series of pics.

In a message board, the couple wrote, “Honeymoon baby due Jan 26,” followed by Adam’s wedding ring, Raven’s engagement, wedding band, a plastic equals sign, and an infant pacifier.

Raven Gates shared her excitement

In a caption that accompanied her slideshow, Raven wrote, “OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb!”

“It’s so exciting,” the 30-year-old said to People Magazine.

“We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine!”

Raven said her pregnancy is progressing well thus far. She has experienced some food aversions. “And the lack of energy is probably what I’ve struggled with the most. It’s tough,” she admitted.

The couple has not yet found out the sex of their child. They have completed a carrier screening.

“Adam and I both agreed that we wanted to do genetic testing,” she said. “We wanted to have as much knowledge as possible about issues that may come up or diseases we may be carrying. It’s really important. And it was super easy.”

The couple did an advertisement for the company, which was published to Raven’s Instagram feed on July 23, days before announcing their happy news to the world.

How did the couple meet?

Gates was first seen on The Bachelor season 21, where she placed second during Nick Viall’s season. Gottschalk competed on season 13 of The Bachelorette as he competed for Rachel Lindsay’s heart.

The two met and fell in love during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

Bachelor in Paradise begins Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.