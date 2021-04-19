Bachelor in Paradise: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are finally married — Here’s why it almost didn’t happen

Raven and Adam tie the knot after postponing their wedding three times. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have officially tied the knot after waiting almost a year.

Adam proposed to Raven in 2019 and the couple initially planned their wedding for May 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to wait a year later to finally tie the knot.

Raven and Adam have been counting down the days and sharing their love over social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After four years of dating and almost two years of engagement, Raven and Adams are now officially a married couple.

How Raven and Adam’s wedding went

Raven and Adam’s wedding happened on Saturday, April 16, 2021 at The Olana in Dallas, Texas.

Raven wore a stunning princess style Watters gown as she walked down the aisle.

The couple took COVID-19 cautions into consideration and hosted an intimate wedding with just under 20 people.

Additionally, the majority of their wedding guests were vaccinated and all guests took COVID-19 tests and temperature checks.

“We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone,” Adam told People just ahead of their wedding.”Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt!”

Even though Adam implied their wedding was initially supposed to be grander, they both told People ahead of their wedding that they’re just excited it’s finally happening.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time!” said Raven. “I’m so happy to get married to someone I love so much.”

“We’re just so excited that it’s finally happening. And we’re going to have a wonderful future together,” Adam added.

Raven and Adam’s wedding almost didn’t happen

Raven and Adam had to fight the odds to get married. Raven and Adam almost didn’t have their dream wedding after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding three times.

As previously stated, Raven and Adam planned to tie the knot in May 2020. After their venue shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, their website URL implies they postponed their wedding to July 2020.

By August of 2020, the couple had replanned their wedding three times.

“We were supposed to be married three times by now and haven’t yet,” Raven told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever. “My brother asked me over the weekend, ‘Are you married yet? Have you just not went ahead and eloped at this point?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we’re waiting it out.’”

However, Raven revealed to Us Weekly shortly after that she was getting increasingly frustrated with wedding planning and was considering eloping if the coronavirus pandemic kept getting prolonged.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people,” she told the outlet. “So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Fortunately for her and Adam, COVID-19 regulations have loosened up and they didn’t have to cancel their dream wedding after all.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on August 16, 2021.