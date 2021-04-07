Bachelor In Paradise star Krystal Nielson shows off postpartum body just days after giving birth

Krystal had no idea at the season 5 Bachelor In Paradise reunion that she would be having Miles Bowles’ baby three years later. Pic credit: ABC, @coachkrystal_/Instagram

Bachelor In Paradise’s former villain Krystal Nielson showcased her postpartum body on social media only four days after labor.

Nielson gave birth to Andara Rose Bowles on March 31, and has been sharing adorable baby photos ever since.

She opened up about the pain and procedures that often happen after giving birth.

Bachelor Nation’s Krystal Nielson shares post-baby body

The 33-year-old reality star took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse into life with her and boyfriend Miles Bowles’ newborn.

Krystal shared a mirror selfie video with Andara softly nustled into her chest. She tagged her daughter’s Instagram and wrote, “@glitterbaby2021 is 4.5 days old already!!”

Nielson recently changed her daughter’s Instagram username to @andararosebowles, and the newborn has already amassed over 39,000 followers! This account has been capturing Krystal’s journey as a mother, and fans are more than happy to see the former Bachelor villain‘s new family.

And the new mom has been continuing to update her followers on her body’s journey as well.

She continued on her story, “I’ve been feeling really good. Not really sore anymore but my 2 stitches are a little itchy tho.”

According to a post from Andara’s account, Krystal amazingly pushed her out in only one contraction.

And now, Nielson is getting real about exactly what happens to mothers in the days after having a baby; it is certainly not easy!

According to familydoctor.org, perineum tearing is common during labor, and it requires small stitches to repair. New moms normally take months to heal after giving birth.

Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowels’ story: from The Bachelor to now

Krystal announced she was pregnant just months after breaking it off with her Bachelor In Paradise husband, Chris Randone. The two were married for less than a year before divorcing. It seemed that the reasoning was because the couple had infertility issues.

Then, she revealed her relationship with business executive Miles Bowels in October 2020 And they have quickly built their family together.

Although Nielson confided that it was scary to be pregnant so quickly after her divorce, the new couple has put down roots at her California beach home.

Now that baby Andara has been born, both Krystal and Miles are happier than ever, and they continue to share updates as new parents.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.