Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper gives miscarriage update from hospital

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are experiencing a tremendous loss.

As Monsters and Critics reported last week, the couple was experiencing a miscarriage. Jade revealed she and Tanner were expecting their fourth child, but the pregnancy was ending in a loss.

Jade was experiencing a missed miscarriage, and along with her new update, it seems she has not completed the process.

On her Instagram Story, Jade was seen sitting in a wheelchair with a smile on her face. She wrote that Tanner had been working hard to get her to smile after some of the most challenging days they had ever experienced.

The reality TV star revealed why she was in the hospital. She woke up feeling icky and went into the hospital for an ultrasound and blood work.

She said, “Still experiencing a missed miscarriage and my body isn’t releasing the pregnancy. Worried a bit about infection, so here we are.”

Jade also asked for respect regarding her choice to go this route naturally instead of opting for a medical procedure to end the pregnancy immediately.

Jade Roper worried about infection

After waking up feeling crumby, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert decided to head to the hospital and get checked out.

She chose to deal with the missed miscarriage at home, and it’s been a week since the initial announcement was made.

Jade said her body is holding on to the pregnancy, and the risk of infection comes with the fetus still in the womb. That is likely why she needed immediate bloodwork, which she had done before posting the photo, as the gauze was visible.

The couple also chose to show the reality of what life looks like while experiencing such a significant loss. Jade admitted she was wearing the same outfit she had worn for four days this week.

