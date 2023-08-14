Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper reveals devastating loss

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are one of the most beloved in the franchise.

Viewers have followed their journey of building a family and living happily ever after.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the couple.

Jade and Tanner have three children: their daughter Emerson and two little boys, Brooks and Reed.

While it’s been no secret the couple wanted to expand their family, they didn’t yet announce they were expecting before they received devastating news.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple is experiencing a missed miscarriage.

Jade Roper reveals devastating miscarriage

This isn’t the first loss for Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, but it doesn’t make it any less painful.

The Bachelor in Paradise star took to her Instagram to share the news with followers, and she received overwhelming support.

She began the post by writing, “I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage.”

Jade explained that this pregnancy felt like a “dream come true” as it would complete their family.

Explaining further, Jade wrote, “I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet.”

The post contained three photos along with the devastating announcement. Jade posing while cradling her belly, a photo of her laying down while she and Tanner held her abdomen, presumably after learning the news (with the tissue box in view), and an ultrasound view of their son on July 27.

Jade didn’t reveal how far along she was in the pregnancy, but given that she hopes to miscarry naturally, she is likely 12 weeks or less. The couple knew it would be another baby boy, and the name they had chosen was Beau.

Bachelor Nation showed up for Jade and Tanner

The comment section of the Instagram share lit up with support from all of their Bachelor Nation friends and other reality TV star friends.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote, “I’m so sorry 💔.”

Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley offered prayers for Jade and her family.

Sarah Herron wrote, “Love to you all. I’m proud of you Jade. You are honoring your baby boy and your body with such integrity and compassion. He is so so loved and will never be forgotten. 💔 his legacy will leave a mark on your family forever.”

Catherine Giudici hoped Jade could feel the community wrapping their arms around her.

Tanner Tolbert left his wife a simple heart emoji.

Katie Thurston said, “Sending extra love to you and your family. You allowing us into your life in this moment is impactful for so many and I hope you are surrounded with nothing but love and support during this time. ❤️”

Bachelor Nation shows up for Jade Roper. Pic credit: @jadelizroper/Instagram

We send our deepest sympathies to Jade, Tanner, and their family over this devastating loss.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.