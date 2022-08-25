Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: This new couple left Mexico together and they are still going strong

At least one couple from BIP Season 8 is still together. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is getting closer to its air date. It’s only about one month away.

While the contestants down in Mexico finished filming the season this summer, Reality Steve came in clutch for those viewers who love the spoilers.

He gave a spoiler for each rose ceremony, the new BIP twist, any new contestants who came on the show, those who were eliminated or left, and the season finale.

While some contestants left alone or decided their relationship wasn’t ready to take to the next level, a few, according to Reality Steve, left engaged and/or still together.

One of these couples who left together is for sure still together, according to a photo that was just taken this weekend and was leaked.

The picture was taken at Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding ceremony in California and then put onto social media as a spoiler alert.

One Bachelor in Paradise couple is for sure still together

Back in July, Reality Steve released the couples who left the beaches of Mexico together and engaged.

One of these couples who left together but not with an engagement was single dad Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby.

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

This past Saturday, the two were spotted in a group photo from Wells and Sarah’s wedding with their arms around each other and huge smiles on their faces.

Pic credit: @bachelornationspoilers/Instagram

The photo was then posted on the fansite, @bachelornationspoilers, and they captioned it by saying, “If ya been following me since my BIP spoilers, this will make sense… but I am putting a spoiler alert so people who don’t want to see, won’t.”

Following that part of the caption, they wrote, “Here’s your confirmation that Michael & Danielle are still together [three red heart emojis].”

Pic credit: @bachelornationspoilers/Instagram

Bachelor Nation reacted to this spoiler in different ways

While some viewers weren’t sure who Michael and Danielle were and what seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette they appeared on, others stated things like, “Totally here for this coupling! Love both of them.”

Other users didn’t get the spoiler memo and saw that Michael and Danielle end up together at the season finale, so one viewer gave some insight into that.

Pic credit: @bachelornationspoilers/Instagram

Another person was more concerned with who was standing next to the couple in the photo, as that individual asked, “Is that Brandi Cyrus next to her?!”

One more fan, who has watched the season that Michael and Danielle appeared in earlier on, declared, “Loving this combo.”

Pic credit: @bachelornationspoilers/Instagram

While Bachelor Nation knows that Danielle and Michael left together but not after a proposal happened, thanks to Reality Steve, viewers can’t wait to watch their story unfold when the show premieres soon.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.