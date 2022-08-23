These Bachelor Nation alums attended Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams tie the knot with friends. Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

This past week, the news hit social media outlets that Bachelor alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, and his fiancé, Sarah Hyland, had finally tied the knot.

As a television star from Modern Family, Sarah had some of her co-stars attend the duo’s wedding.

Moreover, Wells had his circle of friends from Bachelor Nation representing the franchise and celebrating with the newlywed couple.

Three fellow Bachelors were at the wedding, including Chris Soules from Season 19, Ben Higgins from Season 20, and Nick Viall from Season 21.

Other contestants were in attendance to support Wells and Sarah, such as Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Derek Peth, Danielle Maltby, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Evan Bass, to name a few.

Spouses and significant others of some of the contestants were also there to show support to the loving couple.

Who else was in attendance?

Joe Amabile also attended without Serena Pitt, which sparked some jokes that they had split; however, that was not true. Also at the wedding was Michael Allio, who viewers will see on the upcoming season of BIP.

Jess Clarke and Natalie Joy, Ben Higgins’ wife and Nick Viall’s girlfriend, respectively, were also there to join in on the festivities.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s wedding day

While the two had been engaged for about three years, they had to keep postponing their wedding due to the worldwide pandemic.

They finally became husband and wife in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

Kaitlyn Bristowe dishes the wedding tea on her podcast

Kaitlyn Bristowe talked about the wedding on her recent Off the Vine podcast, as she joked about her seating assignment and having two of her Bachelor exes at the table.

As the fiancé of Jason Tartick, the two are currently planning their own wedding, but she stated, “Wells and Sarah’s wedding at my table – Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins.”

She exclaimed, “Should have just added Shawn Booth to the table, then it would have been a party.”

Although Kaitlyn said she wished she had some true tea to dish from the wedding, she stated she “didn’t see s**t.”

However, she did mention that she fell in love with Bachelorette alum Derek Peth’s wife, model Saffron Vadher, and enjoyed hanging out with her and Derek at the wedding and party afterward.

It seems as though Wells and Sarah’s wedding was definitely worth the wait and that they have so many close friends and family who just adore each of them individually and as a couple.

For more about Wells and Sarah’s big day, check out Kaitlyn’s podcast episode from Off the Vine here.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.