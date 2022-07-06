Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Final couples are announced

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram; @aaronrclancy/Instagram; @vlfuller/Instagram; @johnnyxdep/Instagram

Reality Steve has been giving spoiler updates on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season since contestants started arriving in Mexico to film.

As the rose ceremonies have alternated between the men giving out roses and the women handing them out, Reality Steve has kept Bachelor Nation fans who can’t handle the unknown in the loop on those spoilers.

Now that filming has wrapped up, and the BIP contestants are back home, some fans are dying to know who possibly got engaged, which couples ended their relationship, and who left together but not with a proposal.

Reality Steve reveals what happens in the Bachelor in Paradise finale

Going into the final episode of filming BIP, Reality Steve revealed there were six couples still deciding on whether to stay together or not.

Reality Steve took to his Twitter page this morning to show off the results he received as spoilers from the finale show.

Listed as a spoiler, Reality Steve revealed the following: Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi broke up, as did Logan Palmer and Katie Gallivan. Aaron and Genevieve had been together since filming started, which shocked some people that they didn’t last.

Two couples did not get engaged but allegedly decided to stay together and see where their relationship would go away from the cameras and off the beach. Those couples were single dad and fan-favorite Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, as well as Tyler Norris, who was in Rachel Recchia’s final four men, and Brittany Galvin.

As Reality Steve predicted from the start, Serene Russell and Brandon Jones left Mexico as an engaged couple, and shockingly so did Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo, who was just in Gabby Windey’s final four.

Bachelor Nation reacts to these relationship break-ups, engagements, and couples

One fan expressed her astonishment at one of the engagements as she wrote, “Shook @ Victoria and Johnny omg.”

Another, who appeared to be rooting for Aaron and Genevieve like many fans, asked, “Is it possible that Aaron and Genevieve broke up and [reconciled] like Abi/Noah and Becca/Thomas?” One user who also had their hopes up about that relationship responded with, “This wouldn’t surprise me.”

One other woman spoke up about Victoria and Johnny as well, as she exclaimed, “I can’t believe Victoria [and] Johnny but can’t wait to see her happy they [gonna] be a [hot couple].”

Michael and Danielle staying together outside and off-camera had another fan excited, as they claimed, “Rooting for Michael and Danielle! They both seem like such sweet and caring souls.”

Time will tell if all those couples will stay engaged or together, and if the two who broke up will get back together off the Bachelor stage.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.