Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Did Chris Conran and Alana Milne date before heading to Mexico?

Bachelor in Paradise stars Alana Milne and Chris Conran, were accused of coming to Mexico for the “wrong reasons.” Pic credit: ABC

It only took one conversation for Alana Milne to break up one of the most solidified couples in Bachelor in Paradise this week.

While Jessenia Cruz had connected with Ivan Hall in Paradise, Chris Conran changed that when he entered the picture.

However, Alana walked in after an exclusive VIP party, and Chris dropped everything he built with Jessenia in one night.

Chris claimed he felt the spark he was looking for in Alana, but for a connection so strong in less than 24 hours, fans are accusing the two of dating before heading to Mexico.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne were accused of being on the beach for the ‘wrong reasons’

After the disastrous party the night before, Alana walked into Paradise with a date card. Without thinking twice, she chose Chris for the special one-on-one time.

Finding it suspicious that she spoke to no one else, both viewers and the rest of the cast accused the two of already having a relationship on the outside.

The BIP cast also found it sketchy that Chris previously called him and Jessenia one of the strongest couples on the beach, but he was already making out with Alana within a few minutes.

Convinced Chris and Alana came on the show to build their social media platforms, an interrogation by Grocery Store Joe and Riley Chrisitan led to their ultimate departure from the beach.

Did Chris Conran and Alana Milne date before heading to Mexico?

Alana Milne’s stay in Paradise lasted less than 24 hours.

Since leaving the show, she’s received a lot of online hate but has also spoken out regarding the rumors she and Chris dated before heading to Mexico.

“If you’re one of the many continuing to direct send me hate, please stop,” she began in her Instagram stories.

Setting the record straight, she continued, “I didn’t have a plan or a pre existing relationship with Chris going into paradise. i really was just excited to experience it, like everyone else there. the messages I continue to receive are quite hurtful.”

The rumors regarding their pre-existing relationship stemmed from a San Diego trip that celebrated The Bachelorette alum, Katie Thurston. Not only were Alana and Chris there, but Jessenia as well.

Jessenia also fueled the rumors when she first recognized Alana walking into the VIP party. “She’s also interested in Chris,” she told producers. “She kind of threw herself at him in San Diego, which wasn’t a good look I feel.”

Do you think Chris and Alana had a plan to come to Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.