Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Are Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin still together?

Becca Kufrin only just entered Bachelor in Paradise but she is rumored to still be with Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has brought on a slew of surprising couples, but perhaps one of the most surprising is Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

Viewers who watched Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will know Thomas well.

He became one of the season’s biggest villains after he admitted he would be open to becoming the Bachelor lead following Katie’s season if the opportunity arose.

Meanwhile, Becca Kufrin will be the first-ever Bachelorette lead to join Bachelor in Paradise.

Even though Becca has yet to join the show and will make her premiere during Tuesday’s episode, news has already broken that she will date Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise.

While the two are noteworthy figures on their own, the two as a pair have created plenty of intrigue.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Believe it or not, the couple will make it quite far. However, Becca reportedly broke up with him just ahead of the finale.

That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily over for them.

Bachelor Nation is wondering if Becca and Thomas have gotten back together.

Are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs together after filming Bachelor in Paradise?

Reality Steve spilled the tea on whether Becca and Thomas are still together, even after their stumble on Bachelor in Paradise.

Reality Steve took to his blog to reveal that even though they broke up on Bachelor in Paradise, they are back together once again.

He wrote, “Becca and Thomas break up before the finale and leave the show separately. There’s been rumors floating around given the amount of DM’s and emails I’ve gotten on it, and yes, those rumors are true.

“Becca and Thomas have gotten back together post filming and are dating.”

This is like Brendan Morais’s and Pieper James’s supposed narrative.

Rumors hinted the pair dated going into Paradise. As one of the first arrivals, some called Brandon out on it.

Pieper will reportedly show up later in the season and the two will explore their relationship further.

They’ll leave ahead of the finale and are also together post-filming.

Thomas and Becca’s Bachelor franchise history

Thomas did not make a great impression on Katie’s season.

Not only did he admit to potentially having ulterior motives, but they also caught him in a lie.

He had told other contestants he hadn’t developed feelings for Katie, but during that same group date, he told Katie he was falling for her.

After the other contestants warned Katie about Thomas, she gave him the boot and told him that his “Bachelor audition is now over.”

Becca started out on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor.

He had given her his final rose but changed his mind and rekindled his romance with Lauren Burnham in one of the most heartbreaking TV breakups to date.

Becca received her own season of The Bachelorette, during which she met Garett Yrigoyen. The pair broke up in 2020.

This left Becca and Thomas both available to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.