Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Are James and Anna dating now?

James Bonsall found a late connection on Bachelor in Paradise with Anna Redman. Pic credit: ABC

James Bonsall somehow made it to the last weeks of Bachelor in Paradise without finding a solid connection, until now.

Previously given his rose by Tia Booth, it was a thoughtful gesture. Things didn’t work with her previous Bachelor in Paradise connection “Tatty Daddy” Blake Monar.

While the software salesman lived to see another week, it was clear the spark between Tia and James was still something they were both searching for.

However, James’ luck changed once the latecomer to Bachelor in Paradise, Anna Redman, chose him to go on a date.

Making her Bachelor Nation debut on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, after rolling around in a sugar pit and getting massages from snakes, James and Anna could further grow their connection during their one on one time oceanside in Mexico.

James Bonsall and Anna Redman went to Paradise Prom together

With the summer coming to a close, the islanders are establishing their relationships and preparing for an 80’s themed prom.

Anna’s arrival made Tia single, but the Arkansas native admitted she knew the connection with James wasn’t there. “I wanted it to be there, and it just wasn’t,” she told producers in her confessional. “So I feel like James is going to ask Anna to the prom, and I feel like he should.”

While James and Anna enjoyed themselves at the Paradise Prom, the pressure is on as time in Paradise is running out.

With one week left and engagements looming, the preview for the finale shows a teary Anna crying in her confessional.

Are James and Anna dating now?

While a post-show romance can’t be confirmed just yet, one thing we can say is that according to previous reports, James and Anna aren’t one of the three alleged couples that get engaged at the finale.

Those couples who are anticipated to have found lasting love are Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin.

Anna and James have left no clues on their social media profiles hinting toward a possible relationship, but, likely, they wouldn’t be allowed until after the finale.

Tune in this Tuesday to see how the finale of Bachelor in Paradise plays out for Anna Redman and James Bonsall.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.