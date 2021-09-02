Bachelor in Paradise: Jessenia Cruz is ‘worried’ for Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile following Kendall Long’s arrival

Jessenia Cruz was worried that Serena Pitt was going to get hurt when Kendall Long showed up and surprised her ex-fiance Joe Amabile. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Jessenia Cruz shared that she felt for one of the series’ strongest couples, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, when Joe’s ex-fiance, Kendall Long showed up.

As viewers observed, tensions were already high so when the Week 4 sneak peek showed Kendall waltzing in, claiming she was still in love with Joe, viewers knew the drama had only just gotten started.

“[Kendall’s arrival] was after such a wild night to then have the next day start like that, it’s like, ‘Jesus, we don’t get a break there!’“ Jessenia Cruz told Us Weekly. “I was worried for them and if anything, Paradise is about tests.”

Jessenia shared that the other contestants had no idea that Kendall would show up so it “was definitely something that shocked a lot of us.”

Jessenia revealed that her biggest fear was seeing Serena get hurt.

“My biggest concern was just Serena P. because, you know, we had grown close, especially during Matt [James’] season. I was most worried about how things were going with her,” she explained.

Jessenia noted how high the stakes were considering Kendall and Joe got engaged on the very same show during Season 5.

“I think Kendall was definitely a good shakeup considering there is documented history. I mean, they were literally on Paradise before. … The relationship continued after the show. They have history, like, true history,” Jessenia said.

Kendall arrived on Bachelor in Paradise

The end of the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise teased Kendall’s arrival.

After a rocky rose ceremony, the islanders thought they could spend the following day relaxing.

However, a new arrival came to shake things up and this arrival had an agenda.

When Kendall arrived in Bachelor in Paradise, she made a B-line for Joe. Some of the men seemed interested in talking to her but she paid them no mind.

She walked up to where Serena and Joe were hanging out and addressed Joe playfully with, “hey, butthead.”

Joe was friendly to Kendall but was visibly freaking out during his confessional.

That’s where the episode ended but preview clips showed Kendall professing her love and Serena having an emotional breakdown.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s history

Joe and Kendall met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.

The two were one of the earliest couples to form on the beach and proved to be one of the strongest as well.

They got engaged at the end of the season, which aired in 2018.

The two remained happily engaged for some time after the show, but in 2020, they faced an obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

Joe wanted them to move to Chicago where he grew up but Kendall wanted to stay in LA where her friends and family were.

Even though they broke up over a year ago, it seems there are still some feelings there. Viewers will have to wait and see if Kendall sways Joe or if he stays with Serena.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.