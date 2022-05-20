Bachelor in Paradise fans reveal who they want to see in Mexico

Who do fans want to see on Paradise this summer? Pic credit: ABC

As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s filming of the first-ever co-Bachelorette season is coming to a close, it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

As Season 7 ended last season, three of the couples got engaged, and two are still together now: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt and Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch.

Now, moving on to Season 8 of Paradise, Bachelor Nation fans weigh in on who they want to see in this coming season.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming soon

Whether for the drama or because they like the Bachelor star and want them to find love after heartbreak, viewers have a lot of similar names they are throwing out.

While fans found out the season will air in the fall, the host will be Jesse Palmer, and the bartender will be Wells Adams, they are also giving input on Instagram.

Recently @bachelorwhatever asked the question, “BIP is weeks away from filming! Who are you hoping to see down there?”

Fans let their opinions and thoughts be known as they posted about their faves, or who they don’t want to see on the show.

Who do Bachelor Nation fans want to see on Paradise?

Two of the commenters had some overlapping names when they revealed their choices for the island. One person stated they wanted, “Andrew S, Teddy, Genevive, Aaron, Corinne, Victoria F, Kelley.”

Another fan also wanted Teddi, Genevieve, and Aaron, but they wanted to also see Rodney, Serene, James, and Brandon, too.

One other had some interesting choices that not many others thought of when they wrote, “We all know the obvious folk’s. But Pj , his story moved me. Ency’s FINE, & Pardeep, first Indian man. Also Victoria F for the drama.”

Other Bachelor Nation fans agreed that they want to see Serene, Brandon, Rodney, Teddi, Andrew, and Genevieve. However, a few other names were added with Mike Johnson and Sierra.

One person wanted to make sure that she gave her two cents and said, “No one from Pilot Pete’s season,” while another declared she wanted to see, “Elyse from Colton’s season.”

There have been hints dropped on who might be there

There has been some speculation and some alums such as Victoria Fuller, Teddi Wright, and Serene Russell have expressed that they would probably go to Paradise if asked. However, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

While the cast is still up-in-the-air and nothing specific has been leaked out, hopefully, the producers will take into account who their viewers want to see on the island this summer!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.