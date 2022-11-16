Bachelor in Paradise fans couldn’t stand Ency begging Andrew Spencer to stay

Fans watched Ency Abedin beg Andrew to stay on last night’s Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

If there’s anything Bachelor in Paradise fans don’t want to hear again after last night’s episode, it’s definitely the words “Andrew, please.”

It was another dramatic night for BIP fans as the contestants are gearing up for potential proposals during the two-part finale next week.

While sparks seemed to fly for many of the couples last night, especially as they partook in Paradise’s version of a Sadie Hawkins dance, one love triangle’s fire was surely burnt out.

Fans watched new arrival Ency Abedin enter the beach on Monday night’s episode, where she asked Andrew Spencer on a one-on-one date and the two seemed to hit it off.

Since breaking things off with his former love interest Jessenia and seemingly staying with Ency until the end of his time in Paradise, everything went downhill last night when he revealed to Jessenia that he still had lingering feelings for Teddi Wright.

After Andrew and Jessenia’s revealing chat, both contestants chose to leave the beach — and that’s when Bachelor Nation was forced to watch Ency dramatically beg Andrew to stay for the last ten minutes of the episode.

Bachelor in Paradise fans couldn’t stand watching Ency Abedin beg Andrew Spencer to stay

Although Ency had only known Andrew for a singular day, her reaction to him leaving was one that was simply unable to be missed by fans. Andrew had clearly made up his mind at that time, and many viewers couldn’t stand how painful it was to watch her cry and beg him to stay with her.

“ENCY BEGGING IS SO UNCOMFORTABLE IM SORRY,” one viewer tweeted.

ENCY BEGGING IS SO UNCOMFORTABLE IM SORRY #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/1Qt91LIpQA — Dakotah Passias (@Dakotahpassias) November 16, 2022

Others made light of the uncomfortable situation with remarks such as, “Drink for every time Ency says please.”

Drink for every time Ency says please #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/6YwuZGKpaZ — The Finasco 🌹 (@TheFinasco) November 16, 2022

“Not a good look Ency. Begging??? Really??” Another fan chimed in.

The iconic Chrissy Teigen meme was definitely in full effect last night, with one fan accompanying it with, “Ency, the begging ain’t cute.”

Although she may have begged… and begged… and begged him to stay, Andrew did end up getting in a car and leaving the beach after the Sadie Hawkins dance.

Andrew Spencer calls out Bachelor in Paradise editors for switching his scenes

On Monday night’s episode, fans watched Andrew and Ency meet for the first time as she came in as one of the three new arrivals alongside Mara and Lyndsey.

Although BIP viewers were made to believe that Andrew went on a date with Ency before ending things with Jessenia, Andrew took to Twitter to make sure his followers knew that it was the other way around.

He even used his outfit as proof.

“The talk happened before i went on the date. Why would i change back into the same clothes after the date lol,” he wrote.

Although Andrew has had a few different relationships on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, it was clear last night that he never truly recovered from his first relationship on the beach with Teddi Wright.

Perhaps fans will get an update on the two during the reunion episodes next week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.