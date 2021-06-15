Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell rushed to the hospital accompanied by ex-husband Evan Bass


Carly Waddell and Evan Bass film for Bachelor in Paradise
Evan Bass gives fans updates on ex-wife Carly Waddell’s trip to the hospital. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell suffered a medical emergency late Monday night and had to be rushed to the hospital.

She was escorted by her ex-husband Evan Bass whom she met while on Bachelor in Paradise.

Evan kept fans updated on Carly’s status as the night progressed.

Evan is standing by Carly’s side through this health crisis

Evan shared on his Instagram story that he joined Carly on her first-ever ambulance ride after suffering from an unknown medical emergency.

monsterscriticsreality

858 2,001

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The Teen Mom 2 feud is still going strong after Ashley Jones called out her castmate Briana DeJesus ...

View

Jun 15

32 8
Open
The Teen Mom 2 feud is still going strong after Ashley Jones called out her castmate Briana DeJesus over comments she made that MTV rents Ashley’s house for filming.⁠ ⁠ During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus made claims that “Ashley’s house really ain’t her house. MTV films at a rental.”⁠ ⁠ Get caught up on the feud - including Ashley's own IG video rant - at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: MTV)⁠ ---------------⁠ #teenmom #teenmom2 #brianadejesus #ashleyjones #teenmomfeud #rant #teenmomdrama #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #16andpregnant #youngmom #callingout #clappingback⁠

The Teen Mom 2 feud is still going strong after Ashley Jones called out her castmate Briana DeJesus over comments she made that MTV rents Ashley’s house for filming.⁠

During last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus made claims that “Ashley’s house really ain’t her house. MTV films at a rental.”⁠

Get caught up on the feud - including Ashley's own IG video rant - at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: MTV)⁠
---------------⁠
#teenmom #teenmom2 #brianadejesus #ashleyjones #teenmomfeud #rant #teenmomdrama #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #16andpregnant #youngmom #callingout #clappingback⁠ ...

32 8

“Carly’s first ambulance ride – she’s gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories,” Evan said, referencing the time she accompanied him to the hospital on Bachelor in Paradise, which ignited their relationship.

Evan also posted a picture of Carly on a hospital bed as she laid motionless.

Hours later, Evan posted an update to his Instagram story. He stated that while Carly left the hospital she’s still suffering.

“Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back,” he wrote.

“Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved,” he added, assuring fans that he has been passing along their kind words to Carly.

He also let fans know that he received permission to post the picture of Carly in the hospital bed.

He continued, “I know y’all wanna know what’s going on but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.) In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit.”

For now, it seems that Evan will be the one keeping fans posted on Carly’s state.

Evan is there for Carly despite their recent split

Evan and Carly were one of the few successful pairs to leave Bachelor in Paradise engaged.

However, they announced that they had separated in December 2020 after three years of marriage.

Evan and Carly share two kids, Isabella and Charlie. Despite the split, they shared that they have remained friendly.

Six months later, Evan revealed that they were trying to rekindle their relationship. He spoke on it during a Q&A on Saturday, June 12. Just two days later, Evan found himself in the hospital at Carly’s beside.

This medical emergency seems to be a true test of their relationship and if they pass, they’ll likely be stronger than ever.

The scary health emergency may even bring them closer together with the realization of how short life can be.

Best wishes to Carly, and here’s to a speedy recovery.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x