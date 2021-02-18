Bachelor fans reveal who they want as a Bachelor: Peter Weber vs. Colton Underwood

Bachelor fans are speaking out about the contestants they want to see as The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor with Matt James is slowly coming to an end, as hometown dates are next week.

With that, it’s only a matter of time before the next Bachelorette lead is announced and Bachelor Nation already has a list of women who they feel deserve a chance to be the next lead.

From Peter’s season, Hannah Ann Sluss has been a top contender and from Matt’s season, fans believe that Katie Thurston and Abigail Heringer are top choices.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It will be almost a year until the next season of The Bachelor will air on ABC, but fans are already talking about who could be the next lead.

The Bachelor fans speak out about former Bachelor stars

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop shared the news that Ashley Iaconetti had put on a poll for her fans.

The poll asked fans to pick Peter Weber or Colton Underwood as the next Bachelor. Of course, this is just a poll for fun.

@bachelornation.scoop added the caption that it was disturbing that Ashley would put on this poll, as both men have interesting pasts with the Bachelor Nation.

Read More Nick Viall talks Hannah Ann dating rumors and confirms whether he’d date from Bachelor Nation again

Colton took the win with a whopping 60% of the votes, leaving Peter with 40%.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Both Bachelor stars have interesting pasts

Peter is the newest Bachelor star, as his season of the show aired last year. While the season was seemingly smooth, it was Peter’s final actions that changed people’s perceptions of him.

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann in the end, even though he was clearly still in love with Madison Prewett. He decided to end the engagement after a few weeks and then pursued Madison again.

Hannah spoke out about the situation and she thought they could make it work if he was willing to give the relationship a chance. Peter ultimately dated Kelley Flanagan during quarantine, but the two ended their relationship between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 2020.

Colton Underwood found love on the show. He didn’t propose to Cassie Randolph, but the two continued to date for a few years. In the spring of 2020, Cassie revealed she wanted to end the relationship. Colton struggled to cope with the split and was accused of stalking her and putting a tracker on her car.

Colton faced legal issues last year as Cassie filed a restraining order against him. She ultimately dropped those charges.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.