Babysitter who left Jamie Otis’s nephew ‘comatose with broken bones’ finally arrested

Jamie Otis and her family are finally getting justice for her nephew Jayme after the toddler was left “comatose with broken bones” at the hands of his babysitter.

After two years, the woman has finally been arrested, and the Married at First Sight star posted the update on social media, after sharing the story years ago.

Monsters and Critics first reported the disturbing news in 2021 after Jamie revealed that her nephew was hospitalized with seizures and mysterious bruises after being dropped off at the babysitter.

She also shared photos of the tiny toddler hooked up to machines in the hospital and asked her followers for prayers.

After they ran tests at the hospital, they found that Jayme had “a broken clavicle, brain bruising & bleeding & several more bruises all over his little body.”

A few days later, Jamie shared another update and said an investigation was ongoing, as they continued to seek #justiceforjayme. Well, it took two years, but that day has finally come.

MAFS star Jamie Otis says the babysitter who abused her nephew has finally been arrested

Jamie Otis had great news to share with her Instagram followers, who were left devastated by the story about her nephew.

As baby Jayme continued to heal, the family was frustrated to learn that the babysitter responsible for his injuries had faced no repercussions, that is, until now.

“WE HAVE THE BEST NEWS!🙏🏼😭❤️,” shared the MAFS alum a few hours ago. “An ARREST has been made against the babysitter who was “caring” for my precious nephew before he ended up comatose with broken bones in the hospital 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Jamie also posted a screenshot of the arrest warrant in her post, and it showed the charges against the 36-year-old babysitter as “Endangering the Welfare of a Child” and “Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd [degree].”

She was arrested on August 2the warrant was issued by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and later “Released on appearance ticket.”

She was scheduled to appear in court on September 5, and since Jamie’s update was posted after her court date, it seems she is back behind bars.

Jamie Otis and her family say their ‘prayers have been answered’

This is great news for Jamie and her family despite the long road to get justice for her nephew.

In the post, she noted “It’s been two years since this tragedy happened & Jayme is such a strong little guy! His parents never left his side once the whole time he was hospitalized & they’ve fought for justice for Jayme.🙏🏼.”

She also thanked her supporters for their “prayers and positive thoughts” throughout the orOurl.

“our prayers have been answered. Praise Jesus, for real!🙏🏼❤️,” added the MAFS star.

