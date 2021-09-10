Jamie Otis says baby nephew was hospitalized with seizures and mysterious bruises after being with babysitter

Jamie Otis speaks on her nephew’s hospitalization. Pic credit: Hanging with the Hehners/YouTube

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis and her family are in turmoil right now as her nephew Jayme remains hospitalized. The family is still trying to figure out what happened to the toddler after he was dropped off at his babysitter’s house.

One day later, Jamie’s sister received a call that something had gone terribly wrong and that the baby was having seizures. Jamie shared the devastating news on social media and she’s been sharing updates ever since.

Jamie’s nephew hospitalized for seizures and bruises

So far, we don’t have many details about what really happened with Jamie’s nephew, but a few days ago she told fans on social media that the toddler had been hospitalized.

The Married at First Sight star also posted photos of Jayme in his hospital bed hooked up to machines and she asked her followers for prayers.

Since then Jamie has been sharing updates on Instagram. Two days ago she posted more photos of little Jayme and wrote, “It was 1 week ago today when my sis dropped my nephew off at the babysitters not knowing the next time she’d pick him up it’d be from a hospital bed.”

She continued, “They’re still in the hospital working on a full recovery BUT he is now breathing on his own, eating on his own, responsive when his mommy & daddy talk to him, and he’s full of smiles.”

What really happened to Jamie’s nephew?

Thankfully baby Jayme continues to improve each day, but the family is still seeking answers. Jamie’s last post showed her nephew still hooked up to tubes but looking much better than the first photo.

In another Instagram update, the Married at First Sight star wrote, “Jayme is still in the hospital but getting stronger!❤️ For everyone asking, this is what happened…The day before my sister dropped off my happy, energetic nephew at the sitters she sent all of us aunties a video of him sitting up all by himself playing with toys…”

Jamie says the next day her sister called and “told me how she dropped him off at the sitters a few hours ago but she just got a call that he began having multiple seizures so they called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.”

“When he got to the hospital he continued to have seizures & as they ran tests they found he had a broken clavicle, brain bruising & bleeding & several more bruises all over his little body,” noted Jamie.

The 35-year-old noted that her nephew “was in an induced coma & intubated. He had wires, tubes, monitors & braces all around him.”

Thankfully Jayme is doing better with each passing day.

“It’s now been a little over a week & Jayme is such a strong little guy!” said Jamie. “We still don’t know what happened to this precious, innocent, defenseless baby…but we are PRAYING to find out & make sure it doesn’t happen to another child.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.