Austin Forsyth shares photo ziplining with Gideon, reveals he is ready to skydive

Austin Forsyth has revealed that both he and Gideon have no fear when it comes to doing wild things.

He recently shared an Instagram post of himself and his son on the floor in the position for skydiving. Austin joked that Gideon would be ready for skydiving in no time.

Of course, that sparked some comments from followers. While most thought the photo was adorable there were a couple of naysayers in the crowd.

Skydiving and ziplining

Not only did Austin Forsyth shared that photo of himself practicing the skydiving pose with Gideon, but he also shared a photo on his Instagram stories of himself with his son strapped to him on a zipline.

The adrenaline rush is real for the Counting On star. Both he and Joy-Anna Duggar have been an adventurous couple since the beginning. In fact, they are probably the most adventurous of the entire bunch.

On his Instagram post, a fan commented about not letting her kid jump. Joy-Anna responded and said, “yeah, Gideon has to wait about 15 years before I’ll let him jump![laughing emoji]” That would put him at around 18, which would be when he could make his own decisions.

As for the ziplining adventure, details surrounding where and when it happened are unclear. Austin Forsyth did reveal he was strapped in securely, though.

What are Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar up to?

Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of Gideon’s mischief. He was at the big Duggar house and made quite the mess in the pantry. She, of course, made sure to let followers know that she does watch her kids.

Counting On fans also recently learned that both Austin and Joy-Anna had COVID-19 last summer. While she wasn’t specific on a timeline, she did reveal that it happened while she was pregnant with Evelyn. Of course, that led to curiosity about the rest of the family.

As for what the future will bring, it is anyone’s guess. With Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna’s sense of adventure, anything is possible. The two will likely appear in the upcoming season of Counting On, despite rumors to the contrary.

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Duggars in 2021. There is at least one baby on the way (with a few more speculated) and another wedding. It is going to be a wild ride, but both Austin and Joy-Anna don’t shy away from adventure and fun.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.