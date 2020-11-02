Ashley Martson isn’t interested in getting revenge on Jay Smith despite flaunting relationship with mistress

The marriage between Jay Smith and Ashley Martson may be over, but it seems there’s no end to the drama.

Ashley finally came clean about why she broke up with her husband for good this time, sharing that he had cheated on her again.

While most people had assumed as much, this was a far cry from the explanation that the 90 Day Fiance alum had shared when she first posted about the breakup.

Initially, Martson claimed that no one had done anything wrong in the marriage and that the breakup was mutual.

However, she changed her tune soon after, admitting that her husband had cheated on her with the same woman as before.

Since the revelation, Jay’s mistress Kayla has been flaunting the relationship on social media.

And to add insult to injury, Kayla has been speaking out and bashing Ashley as well.

Despite all the drama, it seems the single mom does not have revenge on the brain.

Nope, she’s gonna let karma take care of Jay and his mistress!

Ashley shares cryptic message on social media

Jay’s mistress has been flaunting her relationship all over Instagram.

She recently shared a few videos in her IG stories posed up in Jay’s tattoo shop, and in one video the 90 Day Fiance alum was seen dancing and throwing money on the floor.

Kayla also shared a few photos on her main page, and although Jay was not shown, we did see glimpses of his hand in a few of the pics.

However, Ashley is not letting any of this get to her.

The 33-year-old recently shared a subliminal post in her IG stories, talking about “karma.”

Jay’s mistress says Ashley is a racist

Recently, Kayla and Ashley had an altercation on Instagram.

Kayla was in Ashley’s DMs in the early hours of the morning, bragging about sleeping next to Jay.

Ashley blasted her husband’s mistress on an Instagram story by sharing a screenshot of the message sent by Kayla and telling Jay to, “Pay attention to your hoe.”

Kayla responded to the claims, refuting them and saying, “That weirdo messaged me.”

She also shared with her followers that, “I’m the last person to do some weird sh*t like that period. I posted the truth on my story. No one is bragging. Leave me be.”

In addition, Kayla also made some damning accusations about the former TLC alum, telling fans not to defend her because she’s a “racist, abusive, pos person.”

Ashley has yet to respond to these allegations.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC.