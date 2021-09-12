Ashley Iaconetti shares new baby bump pic, lengthy pregnancy update

Ashley Iaconetti is feeling a bit better in her second trimester. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti updated followers as she hit the 18-week mark in her pregnancy.

She is nearly halfway to meeting her little bundle of joy, and as the weeks pass, she feels a little bit better.

Ashley has been honest about how tough pregnancy has been on her. From nausea to acne, it hasn’t been the joyous time that some women brag about. That’s okay, though. Ashley seems to be taking things in stride.

Baby bump and health update

On Instagram, Ashley Iaconetti shared a photo of herself showing off her 18-week baby bump. She posted a lengthy update about what is happening in the pregnancy and how she is feeling.

The Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite wrote, “I feel like this week 18 has been a turning point for me (knock on wood), albeit I do take Zofran (a medication that prevents nausea and vomiting) about half the week. It’s been such a life changer since I started being able to take it after the first trimester (my doctor’s recommendation).”

After experiencing extreme morning sickness, it looks like Ashley can salvage some of herself and get back into a more “normal” phase in her life.

She ended her post by revealing that her little one, a baby boy, will be able to hear in the womb now. Ashley said, “He starts to be able to hear in the womb this week, so you better believe headphones are going to be on my belly playing Backstreet Boys, Hanson, Richard Marx, Elton John, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, The Eagles, *NSYNC, Broadway, yacht rock, boy bands….and, of course, Rob Thomas…and probably Tom Brady mic’d up…Go Bucs!”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are welcoming a boy

Just a few weeks ago, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hosted their gender reveal on Amazon Live. They will welcome a baby boy this winter.

The couple has not disclosed the little one’s name yet. It will likely come with the birth announcement. They did choose to reveal the sex of the baby to everyone, so keeping his name to themselves is special.

Their journey has been one that Bachelor Nation has followed since the early Paradise days, and now, Ashley and Jared are beginning a family of their own.

