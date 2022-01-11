Ashley Iaconetti shares ‘bumpdate,’ reveals plans to leave Rhode Island for months to birth child out of state

Ashley Iaconetti is gearing up for the birth of her first child. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise success story Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are just weeks away from welcoming their first child.

Their relationship has been chronicled through Bachelor Nation, and what started as a friendship has turned into a beautiful love story.

With just weeks before their little one is born, Ashley is revealing her birth plan and what the next two months will look like for herself and Jared.

Ashley Iaconetti reveals her birth plan while sharing a ‘bumpdate’

On Instagram, Ashley Iaconetti showed off her growing baby bump. She revealed what her plans are moving forward and where her first child will be born.

The Bachelor in Paradise star wrote, “Bumpdate: Even though Jared and I live in Rhode Island, I’ll be spending the next two months in Virginia at my parents’ house.”

She explained that even before the couple got pregnant, she knew that Virginia was where she wanted to deliver her baby. Her father is an anesthesiologist at the hospital where she will deliver, and he knows her OBGYN.

Ashley joked about her dad working there, saying, “Plus, when your dad is one of the most senior docs in a group of anesthesiologists, the epidural service should be top notch…RIGHT?! Haha. All of this put together, I know this is the right decision for me.”

Will Jared Haibon stay in Virginia with Ashley Iaconetti?

As of now, Ashley Iaconetti is going to Virginia on her own. Jared Haibon will remain in Rhode Island to grow and get Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge up and running.

She explained, “Because we’re in the early stages at @audreyscoffeelounge, unfortunately Jared has to spend the majority of this month in Rhode Island running the shop. I miss him so much, but he’ll be flying down every week or so.”

Ashley revealed that even if she had decided to stay in Rhode Island, Jared would be working 12-hour shifts at the coffee house. She will miss her husband, but they have worked out a plan that works for them.

It’s a short flight or a roughly six-hour drive to where she would be if she happened to go into labor early. Ashley Iaconetti is confident in her and Jared Haibon’s decision about what the next two months will look like for them.

Another Bachelor Nation baby will be welcomed into the world in just a few weeks.