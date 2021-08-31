Ashley Hebert has no plans to remarry, talks dating amid divorce from JP Rosenbaum 

Former Bachelorette lead Ashley Hebert is ready to discuss dating and the possibility of remarrying. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former The Bachelorette lead Ashley Hebert is ready to talk about dating and the potential of remarrying after her divorce with Bachelorette contestant JP Rosenbaum.

Ashley got candid about her dating life, now that she is single once again, during a fan Q&A.

On her Instagram story (via People), she told fans they could ask her “almost anything.”

When one user asked her if she would ever “marry again after divorce with kids.”

She responded, “Hmm great question. My vote is no.”

She implied that she’s in a different phase of her life and marriage is no longer a priority.

“I believe that seasons change and it’s okay,” she continued. “I know this is probably an unpopular opinion.”

Ashley Hebert talks dating after divorce

Even though she doesn’t plan on getting remarried, she has re-entered the dating scene.

One fan asked her if she’d feel comfortable enough to introduce someone she’s dating to her children.

“If I am serious enough with someone, they will meet JP first, then the kids,” she stated “But wow, I don’t feel ready for that yet!”

Ashley may not be ready for a serious relationship yet but she has started putting herself out there again and going on dates.

However, according to Ashley, it’s not going too well.

“Omg the first date I went on was horrrrific. I wanted to run,” Ashley wrote.

“The second date I went on was at top golf and I am legit the worst golfer you could imagine,” she continued. “We are no longer dating.”

She has added that she would be supportive if JP met someone. She noted she would be happy for him and her kids to have a positive figure in their lives.

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum’s divorce

Ashley and JP’s divorce happened gradually over time.

In October, the pair announced they had been separated for several months in their own, similar statements.

At that point, both Ashley and JP were certain they were headed for divorce. Ashley even asked for advice on divorce the following month in November 2020.

JP officially filed for divorce in August 2021.

Even though Ashley and JP are no longer together, the pair is making a great effort to co-parent and have been supportive of each others’ endeavors.

Ashley and JP were married for eight years before announcing their separation. They share two children together. Their son Fordham was born in 2014, and their daughter Essex was born in 2016.

The couple had met during Ashley’s season of The Bachelorette. He ended up proposing to her during the Season 7 finale and she accepted while giving him her finale rose.

Even though the pair gave it their best shot, they both seem to be happier on their own and at peace with the divorce.

