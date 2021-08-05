The Bachelorette star J.P. Rosenbaum files for divorce from Ashley Hebert following separation

J.P. Rosenbaum has officially filed for divorce from Ashley Hebert. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette Season 7 couple J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert are officially pursuing a divorce.

J.P. reportedly filed and initiated the divorce.

J.P. and Ashley’s reps have confirmed this to People but have yet to issue statements on the matter.

J.P. and Ashley’s divorce comes after months of separation

The pair announced they were calling it quits in joint Instagram posts on October 14, 2020.

Both posted a matching picture of the two slow dancing as J.P. wore a tux and Ashley donned a red gown.

Additionally, both noted that they already had been separated for months at that point.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Ashley announced in the caption of her post.

As for the reason behind their separation, Ashley explained, “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

J.P. also noted the decision was mutual, writing, “Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another.”

He also noted the differences between them, adding, “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Ashley and J.P.’s relationship history

Ashley first joined Bachelor Nation when she competed on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor.

She was then granted her own season of The Bachelorette in 2011.

In the end, she accepted contender J.P.’s proposal and the two got married on national TV in 2012.

Therefore, the pair were married for eight years before announcing their divorce.

Ashley and J.P. also share two children. Their son Fordham was born in 2014, and their daughter Essex was born in 2016.

Even though the pair is now officially separated, they both seem to be working together to co-parent their children.

Both frequently upload posts of them and their kids.

Additionally, Ashley recently opened her own pediatric dentist office called Premier Pediatric Dentistry. Not only is she a business owner but she also works as a dentist there.

J.P. even uploaded a post in support of his estranged wife’s accomplishment.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.