Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum are showing Bachelor Nation how co-parenting is done

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum show how co-parenting should be Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum are setting the example for how effective co-parenting can work.

Ashley and JP ended their marriage this past October after being together for eight years. They met during Ashley’s season of The Bachelorette in 2011.

They share two children, their 4-year-old daughter Essex and their 6-year-old son Fordham.

The former couple has shared photos of their children on social media and modeled what effective co-parenting looks like. They have shown appreciation for each other and have been gracious despite being divorced.

Ashley recently shared a photo of their kids playing video games and wrote, “Divorce is hard no matter what. But I can always count on [JP Rosenbaum] to take the kids out on adventures and keep their days together filled with fun activities. Thank you!!! Grateful.”

JP has recently posted several pictures of his time together with their kids and appears to do everything he can to make sure they are enjoying themselves.

The couple’s respect for one another and ability to co-parent is admirable to fans.

JP and Ashley ended their marriage amicably

When they decided to go their separate ways last year, the split appeared to be amicable.

During that time, Ashley made a statement on Instagram declaring their reason for divorce and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten.”

She continued, “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,”

JP shared similar sentiments posting the same picture and wrote, “We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage, I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

JP and Ashley have decided to put their kids first

Regardless of how difficult their divorce has been, JP and Ashley have made it a point to put their kids first.

During an interview with E! News, JP explained, “That was always the number one priority for us—the kids come first. Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether it’s custody, school, financial.”

JP confirmed that he and Ashley are friendly with one another and rarely fight.

He said, “We always got along. She and I have been in the same place for months and months now. We’re fine, we’re friendly, we co-parent. We know we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. There’s no fighting which is great. It’s really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations.”

While JP and Ashley’s divorce was a shock to Bachelor Nation, many admire the respect they have for each other and the way they’ve come together to support their children.

