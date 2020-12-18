The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion was one for the books, and it’s not done yet.

We’ve already seen part one of the three-part reunion, which followed an explosive Season 5 finale.

The women came face-to-face once again to dish about everything that occurred throughout the season.

And now Ashley Darby is reflecting on part one as the world patiently waits for part two to air.

Ashley calls Monique’s binder “amazing”

During a recent interview for the Access Online series, Housewives Recap, Ashley dished about the eye-popping reunion.

And since the most talked-about moment was Monique Samuels and her binder, they had to delve into that.

When the mom-of-three went into her color-coded binder and shared receipts about Gizelle’s boyfriend cheating on her, the room was silent.

During her chat with Access, Ashley said she knew Monique was planning to bring receipts, but she wasn’t quite expecting all of that.

“I’m thinking okay, she’s gonna have a text message or two,” said the 33-year-old.

“Honey! I didn’t know she was gonna have a whole accordion binder full of everything that had happened…And every tab was everyone’s name. It’s amazing,” she continued.

Ashley says she felt sorry for Gizelle

During the interview for Real Housewives of Potomac star admitted that she felt bad for Gizelle.

The green-eye-beauty got the full force of Monique’s anger during part one of the reunion.

“I have to tell you that was really hard for me because I have been in a situation where my relationship was under fire,” admitted the expectant mom.

“So I empathize with Gizelle,” she continued. “She hasn’t been in this seat before. Like she’s been the one throwing the accusations and throwing the shade and I’ve been the recipient many times, but this was a little bit different because she’s now seeing exactly what it’s like, so I actually was feeling a little bad for her.”

Ashley added, “Also because she looked a little bit surprised by a lot of the things that were being said. So I was like she’s in the dark about a lot of this and she’s coming to light with the rest of us.”

As for whether or not the RHOP star believes that Jamal is cheating on Gizelle. Ashley confessed, “Unfortunately I do think there’s some truth to it…”

But she also expressed that however, the couple chose to deal with it, “I just hope that they’re both really happy, seriously, not just putting up a front… for their kids or for the public.”

Part two of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, December 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.