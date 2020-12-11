Ashley Darby talks being in the same room with Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard during RHOP reunion

We’re only a few days away from The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and fans can hardly wait for the drama to kick off.

The Potomac women had quite a season with plenty of fun and plenty of drama to keep us entertained.

The most memorable storyline is the much talked about fight between former friends Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Their altercation caused division within the group, with some of the ladies picking sides and icing out Monique.

One person who was team Monique from beginning to end is Ashley Darby, who’s had her own share of issues with Candiace.

And she recently sat down to give us some tea about the RHOP reunion.

Candiace and Monique were both calm during the reunion

A few days ago Ashley was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And during the After Show, one fan had two very important questions about the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The viewer asked what it was like to witness Candiace and Monique in the same room.

This would mark the first time that the women had come face to face since their shocking altercation earlier in the season.

But it seems the mom-of-three and the former beauty queen actually surprised Ashley.

“I thought it was gonna be more chaotic having Monique and Candiace in the same room,” confessed the 32-year-old, who added, “But it really wasn’t.”

Ashley explained, “They were both very calm. I expected Candiace to be a little bit more triggered about seeing Monique. But both of them were pretty calm about it.”

Of course, we’re assuming this “calm” didn’t last too long once the former BFFs started to delve into their fallout and subsequent fight.

The two castmates went on to press charges against each other after the altercation, but they were both dropped.

Now, it doesn’t seem as if the friendship can be salvaged, but they may have both gotten some closure during the reunion.

How did Ashley feel about seeing Candiace?

During the WWHL After Show, the viewer also asked Ashley, how it felt seeing Candiace at the RHOP reunion.

Candiace and Ashley’s relationship was also affected by the fight as the former OZ restaurant owner firmly stood by Monique’s side.

Furthermore, Dillard wasn’t too pleased to find out that Ashley had also written a character letter for the courts on Monique’s behalf.

Then, at the RHOP Season 5 finale, Ashley’s husband Michael Darby and Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett almost came to blows.

This led to an altercation between Candiace and Ashley as well, so the women didn’t end things on good terms.

However, Darby admits she wasn’t bothered by Dillard’s presence in the least.

“I will tell you that it doesn’t phase me at all to see Candiace, ” admitted the RHOP star.

“It’s just like a fly on the wall, you know? You can notice it but quite frankly it doesn’t really bother you.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9/8c on Bravo.