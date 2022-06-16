Ashley Darby shares which co-star has been most supportive during Michael Darby split

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shares who has been supportive Season 7. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby announced her separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, in April while filming Season 7 of the show.

Ashley was known to be shady and get into her castmates’ business on the hit Bravo series. So how have her fellow Housewives treated her during her separation, and who has been most supportive?

The 34-year-old reality TV star spilled all during a podcast interview, and surprisingly, she said that the ladies have been supportive of her, despite her history.

Ashley went into further detail, revealing who has been the most supportive during her difficult time, naming two OG housewives, Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant.

Ashley Darby reveals which castmates have shown support

Ashley Darby was a guest on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, and she shared which cast members were most supportive of her during her separation.

Ashley acknowledged that she had been “shady boots” in the past and said she was pleasantly surprised with the other ladies’ treatment of her. As for who had been the most supportive of Ashley, the answer was clear. Ashley called castmate Gizelle Bryant her “go-to girl.”

Ashley shared, “She [Gizelle] was one of the first people I told when I was pregnant. She’s one of the first people I told about my separation. She’s been there for a lot of my big milestones.”

Ashley also dropped another OG name, Karen Huger. She said, “And Karen, the Grande Dame, has been holding me down.”

Ashley Darby says she still lives with Michael Darby, and reveals the catalyst for her separation

Although she couldn’t say much because she was filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley dropped some bombshells on a recent podcast appearance. She gave an update about the status of her relationship with Michael Darby and said the two were roommates who only discussed their children.

Ashley explained, “We live together. We’re still in the house, so that’s a challenge,” adding, “We still live together, for our children.”

As for the cause of her split from Michael, Ashley offered the following information: “Yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us.”

Ashley’s separation made headlines during filming for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but she initially did not want to share the information until filming was over. When details leaked on the blogs, she had no choice but to make the announcement in April.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is filming, and no release date has been announced.