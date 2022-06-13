Ashley Darby shares black bikini pool dance

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby dances in a black bikini. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby cannot stop sharing bikini dance videos on her TikTok account, much to the pleasure of her fans.

Earlier this week, Ashley shared a TikTok dance video in a tight cutout dress featuring a surprise appearance by her Potomac co-star, Gizelle Bryant. She also switched it up with a bikini yoga video, where she did a headstand and then a split.

Ashley had more in store with fans, as she tried out a viral dance but admitted that it stressed her out to complete.

Ashley, who celebrated her 34th birthday a couple of days ago, appears to be on vacation and filming The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7. With all the time to herself, she has focused on her social media with dances and thirst traps.

Ashley Darby dances in a black bikini

The former Miss D.C. shared a trendy TikTok dance that involved a lot of hip-shimmying and not much leg action.

She waved her arms from side to side and up in the air as she appeared to have a great time in the lap of luxury.

Ashley stood in clear, ankle-high water in a black string bikini and a matching black sarong. She wore long braids that fell to her thighs and sunglasses to protect her eyes. She danced to the Juicy Fruit Dance Challenge by Rex.

She wrote in the caption, “This dance stressed me out 😂 #rhop #fyp.”

Behind Ashley were the blue skies of Cancun and high-rise hotels where she and her castmates were filming.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is wrapping up filming after the cast recently took a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Fans of Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will be pleased to learn that the entire cast is back for Season 7. That includes original housewives Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby. Also returning is last season’s newbie, Mia Thornton, and Season 3 arrival, Candiace Dillard. Askale Davis, who came on as a friend of Robyn Dixon, will not be returning. Robyn was hawking some products on Amazon Live when she confirmed that the cast began filming.

Robyn said, “Because you are here with me, I will exclusively tell you – YES! We are filming Season 7. I’m so excited we’re here for Season 7. It’s such a blessing. It’s so amazing. The fans, the supporters have been so amazing supporting our show.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is filming, and no release date has been announced.